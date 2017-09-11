Hurricane Irma claims 10 lives in Cuba

More Videos 0:25 Overnight clean up operations by North Miami Beach Police to clear the roads. Pause 0:57 Coast Guard crews based in U.S. Virgin Islands recover from Hurricane Irma 1:33 Key Largo resident surveys the damage 0:29 Storm surge from Hurricane Irma arrives at No Name Key in Florida 2:03 Hurricane Irma forecast predictions through Tuesday 0:21 Southernmost Point monument in Key West is slammed by waves as Hurricane Irma arrives 0:46 Drivers pass growing wildfire near Los Angeles freeway 0:46 A whirlwind whips through downtown Miami during Hurricane Irma 1:08 Time lapse: The Miami Herald and el Nuevo Herald newsroom covering Hurricane Irma 0:50 FPL prepares a restoration force to deal with Hurricane Irma's aftermath Video Link copy Embed Code copy

A heavy storm surge from Hurricane Irma prompted Cuban authorities to evacuate some low lying neighbourhoods along Havana's seaside town of Malecon on Saturday, while wind and rain pummeled the capital. Police called on residents to evacuate several areas that abut Malecon in central Havana, as heavy waves broke over the boulevard. Tropical storm force winds are raking the capital as Hurricane Irma continues on a course that scrapes Cuba before making a turn north to the US mainland later in the day. Some streets were already flooded, and more are expected to as the storm surge continues to grow, driven by high winds and seas. A tanker left Havana Harbor mid-morning, heading for safer waters on the western end of the island, while a fierce ocean swell pounded the shoreline.

