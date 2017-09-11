What’s open and closed after Hurricane Irma

What’s open:
Food and Restaurants
▪ Flanigans will be opening select locations today: 2460 Weston Rd., 8695 NW 12th St., Miami, 2235 State Road Seven, Wellington, and 950 South Federal Hwy., Stuart
▪ Sabor Tropical Supermarket at 79th Street and Biscayne Bay
▪ Vicky Bakery 860 S.E. Eighth St., Hialeah and 2885 W. 68th Street, Hialeah
▪ Panther Coffee, 2390 NW 2nd Ave., Miami with limited menu
▪ All Sedanos Supermarket locations
▪ Che Tito's Grill & Pizza, 12018 SW 88th St., Miami
▪ Valero Gas, 331 23rd St., Miami Beach
Publix
▪ 15750 SW 72nd St., Miami
▪ 9755 NW 41st St., Doral
▪ 2270 SW 27th Ave., Miami
▪ 9050 Biscayne Blvd, Miami Shores Village
▪ 1700 Miami Gardens Dr., North Miami Beach
7-Elevens
▪ 4998 West Atlantic Blvd, Margate
▪ 11650 W. Sample Dr., Coral Springs
▪ 10380 Royal Palm Dr., Coral Springs
▪ 7901 W. Commercial Blvd., Tamarac
▪ 4525 Wiles Rd., Coconut Creek
▪ 8395 W. Atlantic Blvd., Pompano Beach
▪ 3100 NW Ninth Ave., Fort Lauderdale
▪ 7801 W. Sample Rd., Coral Springs
▪ 3101 W. Commercial Blvd., Tamarac
▪ 1480 SW 26 Ave., Pompano Beach
▪ 1440 W. Copans Rd., Pompano Beach
▪ 290 W. Copans Rd., Pompano Beach
▪ 5200 N. Federal Hwy., Pompano Beach
▪ Milam’s Markets 2969 McDonald St., Miami will open at noon
Walgreens
▪ 1515 E. Sunrise Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
▪ 1400 NW 12 Ave., Miami
▪ 15911 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines
Walmart
▪ 5571 W. Hillsboro Blvd., Coconut Creek
▪ 13550 W. Sunrise, Blvd., Sunrise
▪ 4700 S. Flamingo Rd., Cooper City
▪ 8550 Stirling Rd, Hollywood
▪ 401 E. Sheridan St., Dania Beach
▪ 11800 Hialeah Gardens Blvd., Hialeah Gardens
Fresh Market
▪ 3580 NW 83 Ave., Doral
Shopping
▪ Sawgrass Mills Mall will reopen Tuesday
▪ Westfield Broward remains closed until further notice
▪ Aventura Mall remains closed until further notice
▪ Westland Mall remains closed until further notice
What’s closed:
Food and Restaurants
▪ Most Publix locations
▪ Winn-Dixie
▪ Most Walmart locations
▪ Most CVS locations
▪ Most Walgreens locations
▪ Whole Foods
Transportation
▪ Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport will reopen at 4 a.m. Tuesday
▪ Miami International Airport may resume limited operations Tuesday pending damage assessment.
▪ Broward County bus and paratransit services are closed until further notice.
▪ Tri-Rail trains and shuttle buses are closed until further notice.
