Hurricane

What’s open and closed after Hurricane Irma

BY CAITLIN OSTROFF

costroff@miamiherald.com

September 11, 2017 11:36 AM

What’s open:

Food and Restaurants

▪ Flanigans will be opening select locations today: 2460 Weston Rd., 8695 NW 12th St., Miami, 2235 State Road Seven, Wellington, and 950 South Federal Hwy., Stuart

▪ Sabor Tropical Supermarket at 79th Street and Biscayne Bay

▪ Vicky Bakery 860 S.E. Eighth St., Hialeah and 2885 W. 68th Street, Hialeah

▪ Panther Coffee, 2390 NW 2nd Ave., Miami with limited menu

▪ All Sedanos Supermarket locations

▪ Che Tito's Grill & Pizza, 12018 SW 88th St., Miami

▪ Valero Gas, 331 23rd St., Miami Beach

Overnight clean up operations by North Miami Beach Police to clear the roads. 0:25

Overnight clean up operations by North Miami Beach Police to clear the roads.

Tempers boil over after residents denied entry back into the Florida Keys 1:30

Tempers boil over after residents denied entry back into the Florida Keys

Coast Guard crews based in U.S. Virgin Islands recover from Hurricane Irma 0:57

Coast Guard crews based in U.S. Virgin Islands recover from Hurricane Irma

Clean up begins after Hurricane Irma in Coral Gables 1:18

Clean up begins after Hurricane Irma in Coral Gables

Key Largo resident surveys the damage 1:33

Key Largo resident surveys the damage

Storm surge from Hurricane Irma arrives at No Name Key in Florida 0:29

Storm surge from Hurricane Irma arrives at No Name Key in Florida

Hurricane Irma brings strong winds and heavy rains to Miami 1:50

Hurricane Irma brings strong winds and heavy rains to Miami

Hurricane Irma forecast predictions through Tuesday 2:03

Hurricane Irma forecast predictions through Tuesday

Publix

▪ 15750 SW 72nd St., Miami

▪ 9755 NW 41st St., Doral

▪ 2270 SW 27th Ave., Miami

▪ 9050 Biscayne Blvd, Miami Shores Village

▪ 1700 Miami Gardens Dr., North Miami Beach

7-Elevens

▪ 4998 West Atlantic Blvd, Margate

▪ 11650 W. Sample Dr., Coral Springs

▪ 10380 Royal Palm Dr., Coral Springs

▪ 7901 W. Commercial Blvd., Tamarac

▪ 4525 Wiles Rd., Coconut Creek

▪ 8395 W. Atlantic Blvd., Pompano Beach

▪ 3100 NW Ninth Ave., Fort Lauderdale

▪ 7801 W. Sample Rd., Coral Springs

▪ 3101 W. Commercial Blvd., Tamarac

▪ 1480 SW 26 Ave., Pompano Beach

▪ 1440 W. Copans Rd., Pompano Beach

▪ 290 W. Copans Rd., Pompano Beach

▪ 5200 N. Federal Hwy., Pompano Beach

▪ Milam’s Markets 2969 McDonald St., Miami will open at noon

Walgreens

▪ 1515 E. Sunrise Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

▪ 1400 NW 12 Ave., Miami

▪ 15911 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines

Walmart

▪ 5571 W. Hillsboro Blvd., Coconut Creek

▪ 13550 W. Sunrise, Blvd., Sunrise

▪ 4700 S. Flamingo Rd., Cooper City

▪ 8550 Stirling Rd, Hollywood

▪ 401 E. Sheridan St., Dania Beach

▪ 11800 Hialeah Gardens Blvd., Hialeah Gardens

Fresh Market

▪  3580 NW 83 Ave., Doral

Shopping

▪ Sawgrass Mills Mall will reopen Tuesday

▪ Westfield Broward remains closed until further notice

▪ Aventura Mall remains closed until further notice

▪ Westland Mall remains closed until further notice

What’s closed:

Food and Restaurants

▪ Most Publix locations

▪ Winn-Dixie

▪ Most Walmart locations

▪ Most CVS locations

▪ Most Walgreens locations

▪ Whole Foods

Transportation

▪ Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport will reopen at 4 a.m. Tuesday

▪ Miami International Airport may resume limited operations Tuesday pending damage assessment.

▪ Broward County bus and paratransit services are closed until further notice.

▪ Tri-Rail trains and shuttle buses are closed until further notice.

Tempers boil over after residents denied entry back into the Florida Keys 1:30

Tempers boil over after residents denied entry back into the Florida Keys

Coast Guard crews based in U.S. Virgin Islands recover from Hurricane Irma 0:57

Coast Guard crews based in U.S. Virgin Islands recover from Hurricane Irma

Clean up begins after Hurricane Irma in Coral Gables 1:18

Clean up begins after Hurricane Irma in Coral Gables

Key Largo resident surveys the damage 1:33

Key Largo resident surveys the damage

Storm surge from Hurricane Irma arrives at No Name Key in Florida 0:29

Storm surge from Hurricane Irma arrives at No Name Key in Florida

Hurricane Irma brings strong winds and heavy rains to Miami 1:50

Hurricane Irma brings strong winds and heavy rains to Miami

Hurricane Irma forecast predictions through Tuesday 2:03

Hurricane Irma forecast predictions through Tuesday

