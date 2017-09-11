Devastated Florida Keys impose dusk-to-dawn curfew after Irma

More Videos 1:33 Key Largo resident surveys the damage Pause 0:25 Overnight clean up operations by North Miami Beach Police to clear the roads. 0:29 No Name Key storm surge 0:43 Hurricane Irma winds send cranes spinning in Hollywood, Florida 0:19 Hurricane Irma: Miami Beach's Collins Avenue is inundated by rising waters 0:36 Sailboat is sent crashing into Venetian Causeway due to Hurricane Irma 1:12 Hurricane Irma impacts West Florida 0:49 What is storm surge? The potential impact of Irma 0:25 Sailboats break loose at Dinner Key 0:50 Irma winds arrive in Key West Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

No Name Key storm surge No Name Key resident Jeff Neidlinger surveys the storm surge coming up to the second story of canal-front homes in his area after Hurricane Irma went through on Sun., Sept. 10, 2017. No Name Key resident Jeff Neidlinger surveys the storm surge coming up to the second story of canal-front homes in his area after Hurricane Irma went through on Sun., Sept. 10, 2017. Jeff Neidlinger

No Name Key resident Jeff Neidlinger surveys the storm surge coming up to the second story of canal-front homes in his area after Hurricane Irma went through on Sun., Sept. 10, 2017. Jeff Neidlinger