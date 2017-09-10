Miami Beach won’t let people in til Tuesday

Miami Beach officials announced cars will not be able to enter the city until Tuesday at noon.

Starting Sunday night, entryways to the city are barricaded off. Once the storm clears, city crews will sweep the streets to remove felled streets, downed power lines and other debris.

Once the all-clear is given, residents must show a state ID or other proof of residency to go home.

People are warned to not drive or walk through standing water. Standing water poses significant threats to life as there may be downed power lines and debris that can’t be seen which can cause electrocution or significant harm to life.