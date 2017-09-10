Gulf Coast Florida still at risk of storm surges in Category 2 Hurricane Irma

Irma wound her way up Florida’s Gulf Coast on Sunday, passing over Naples with 105 mph winds on her way to Fort Myers, threatening dangerous storm surges along Florida’s West Coast.
Irma, downgraded to a Category 2 storm, was expected to remain a hurricane despite landfall on Florida’s West Coast — at least until Monday morning, when it is expected to pick up speed and weaken to a depression as it leaves Florida.
Onshore winds driving “catastrophic storm surge flooding” were the major concern along the state’s southwest coast. The National Hurricane Ceter warned at 8 p.m. that 10 to 15 feet of inundation above ground level could be seen from Cape Sable to Captiva.
Forecasters called it “a life-threatening situation” and included the possibility of a 5- to 10-foot surge in the Florida Keys Continued rains were also a problem. The keys could accumulate 3- to 6 more inches, with storm totals of 15- to 20- inches.
Irma made landfall at Cudjoe Key just after 9 a.m. Sunday. Gov. Rick Scott requested a major disaster declaration from President Donald Trump “to help bring important federal resources and aid to Florida” once Irma passes, he said.
The storm made its second landfall at Marco Island at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, before heading north to Naples across the bay. Even before Hurricane Irma landed in Naples, the National Hurricane Center — expecting more than a dozen inches of rain and a storm surge as high as 15 feet — issued a flash flood warning.
“Along with the high wind threat, another concern will be the potential for life-threatening storm surge inundation along and near the Southwest Florida Gulf Coast as the storm exits,” the weather service warned West Central Florida
For a time, the mainland was cutoff from the tourist mecca of Sanibel Island, known for its beaches and seashells that wash ashore from the Gulf of Mexico.
Lee County said state and local Department of Transportation inspectors would check out the causeways to the coastal islands early Monday — and warned that “due to Hurricane Irma’s significant wave action, the Sanibel Causeway may have been impacted.” Meantime Sanibel police were restricted traffic across the causeway.
Tornados were also possible throughout the night in the central and eastern portions of Florida. NOAA’s storm prediction center in Norman, Oklahoma explained it this way: “A very moist and sufficiently unstable air mass combined with extreme shear will maintain a possibility of small, fast-moving supercells capable of tornadoes.”
Meantime, the weather service warned residents of Florida’s eastern coast that “life-threatening surf and rip current conditions” were likely byproducts of Irma.
In Miami-Dade, the highest gust Sunday was 99 miles per hour, said Ed Rappaport, acting director of the National Hurricane Center. Monday offered a mixed forecast for Miami-Dade County — gusts of winds of up to 50 miles per hour in the early morning hours, with a sunny upper 80s temperature day predicted and the possiilibity of showers and thunderstorms.
