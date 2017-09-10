Irma leaves North Bay Village under water

Hurricane Irma has left most of North Bay Village’s three small islands in Biscayne Bay along Northeast Miami-Dade County completely under water.

The city urged residents late Sunday to stay away from dangerous roads. Evelyn Herbello, the village’s executive assistant and emergency manager, said some cars had been spotted trying to make their way onto the island, only to find hazardous floods.

“We don’t want residents to coming thinking the roads are OK,” she said.

North Island “is completely flooded, and the streets are not passable,” according to Herbello.

On Harbor Island, East Drive is passable. West Drive is not.

On Treasure Island, South Treasure Drive “is completely flooded,” Herbello said, as are Adventura and Hispaniola avenues. East Treasure Drive is partially flooded but passable.

The 79th Street Causeway into the island is getting some water from Biscayne Boulevard, she added.

Herbello asked all of the village’s general employees, with the exception of those who have been notified, not to come to work Monday. The village has had trouble reaching them, and residents, directly.