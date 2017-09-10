Miami police investigate looting during Hurricane Irma

More Videos 0:36 Sailboat is sent crashing into Venetian Causeway due to Hurricane Irma Pause 0:46 Drivers pass growing wildfire near Los Angeles freeway 2:12 Video shows looters at the Shops at Midtown Miami 0:50 Irma winds arrive in Key West 0:19 Hurricane Irma waves knock down man in Key West 0:47 The Key Largo bay appears as though it was gulped up by Hurricane Irma 0:03 Hurricane Irma makes landfall in Key West 0:46 A whirlwind whips through downtown Miami during Hurricane Irma 0:49 What is storm surge? The potential impact of Irma 0:50 FPL prepares a restoration force to deal with Hurricane Irma's aftermath Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Video shows looters at the Shops at Midtown Miami Miami police are investigating reports of looters at the Shops at Midtown Miami. Miami police are investigating reports of looters at the Shops at Midtown Miami. Video courtesy of Miami Commissioner Francis Suarez

Miami police are investigating reports of looters at the Shops at Midtown Miami. Video courtesy of Miami Commissioner Francis Suarez