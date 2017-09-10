When will schools, businesses and airports reopen after Irma? What we know so far

As Hurricane Irma heads north leaving a trail of destruction behind, Miami-Dade and Broward counties remain shuttered. But once the storm clears, South Floridians will begin the process of assessing damage and cleaning up.
Already, two cranes have toppled in downtown Miami and Edgewater, roofs flew off and cars were crushed by trees at a mobile home park in Sweetwater.
In the coming days, schools, governments, and businesses will assess when they can reopen. Some have already made those announcements. Miami-Dade public schools will remain closed through Tuesday, while University of Miami pushed that date to Monday, Sept. 18.
But with millions of people without power and repairs yet to be determined, life post-Irma will take time to return to any level of normalcy. Here’s an updated list of what we know so far:
SCHOOLS
▪ Miami-Dade public schools will remain closed until further notice. Superintendent Alberto Carvalho tweeted Sunday that the schools would stay closed “due to uncertainty surrounding shelter closings & inability to inspect/make repairs.”
▪ Broward public schools and offices will remain closed until further notice. Updated information will be released after all campuses are checked.
▪ Monroe County School District closed its schools Wednesday, Sept. 6, until further notice. Superintendent Mark Porter said on Sunday: “Right now the top priority continues to be the personal safety through the duration of the storm. Until then we need focus on nothing else.”
▪ Palm Beach public schools will be closed through Tuesday, Sept. 12. Updated information will be released after all campuses are checked.
▪ Archdiocesan elementary and high schools in Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe counties will be closed on Monday, Sept. 11, and Tuesday, Sept. 12.
▪ The Basilica School of Saint Mary Star of the Sea in Key West is closed until further notice.
UNIVERSITIES
▪ University of Miami announced the earliest that classes will resume on Coral Gables and Marine campuses is Monday, Sept. 18.
▪ Florida International University is closed until further notice.
▪ Miami Dade College is closed at the start of the week and until further notice. MDC essential employees should be ready to assist in recovery efforts as early as Monday afternoon.
▪ Broward College campuses are closed and classes are canceled until further notice.
▪ Florida Gulf Coast University is closed through Wednesday, Sept. 13, apart from essential personnel and housing residents. Residential students who remained on campus during the storm are housed at Eagle Hall in South Village.
▪ Florida Atlantic University campuses, events, and classes are closed and canceled through Tuesday, Sept. 12. Residence halls on all campuses are also closed.
▪ Lynn University classes are canceled until further notice, and a lockdown is in effect until further notice for students who live on campus.
▪ Florida SouthWestern State College locations are closed through Wednesday, Sept. 13.
AIRPORTS
▪ Miami International Airport canceled all flights on Saturday, Sept. 9, and Sunday, Sept. 10. It is unclear when the airport will reopen for flights.
▪ Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport is closed without a set date for reopening.
▪ Key West International Airport is closed until further notice.
HOSPITALS/CLINICAL SERVICES
▪ University of Miami UHealth outpatient clinical facilities are closed Monday, Sept. 11 and Tuesday, Sept. 12. Its hospital and clinics inpatient units remain open, but all elective surgeries are canceled Monday and Tuesday. UHealth Clinics at Walgreens are closed through Monday.
▪ Jackson Health System’s hospitals and emergency rooms remained open during the storm, while outpatient and urgent care facilities are closed until Jackson announces its state of emergency has ended.
GOVERNMENT OFFICES
▪ Miami-Dade offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 11.
▪ City of Miami offices will be closed until further notice.
▪ City of Hialeah offices will remain closed Monday, Sept. 11 and Tuesday, Sept. 12. Only essential personnel and post-hurricane assessment/recovery employees will be required to report to work.
▪ City of North Miami offices will be closed until further notice.
▪ Doral Government Center, trolley service, and parks are closed through Monday, Sept. 11. The first budget hearing and council meeting scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 13, was also canceled.
