President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media about Hurricane Irma as first lady Melania Trump looks on upon arrival on the South Lawn of the White House on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017 in Washington, D.C., after spending the weekend at Camp David, the presidential retreat in Maryland.
Hurricane

President Trump declares disaster for Florida amid Hurricane Irma

BY STEVE BOUSQUET

Herald/Times Tallahassee Bureau

September 10, 2017 5:18 PM

TALLAHASSEE

President Donald Trump on Sunday approved a major disaster declaration for Hurricane Irma in Florida, hours after Gov. Rick Scott requested it.

In a week in which the president and governor spoke several times by phone, the governor's office said the disaster declaration will authorize federal funding to flow to areas affected by the storm and will reimburse cities and counties and the state for costs of response and recovery.

The major disaster declaration authorizes 100 percent federal reimbursement for 30 days in all counties for emergency protective measures, such as the costs of running emergency operation centers, hurricane shelters and related expenses. After the initial 30-day period, the federal government will reimburse 75 percent of those costs, including counties' costs for debris removal.

The declaration also authorizes direct federal financial aid to nine counties: Miami-Dade, Monroe, Charlotte, Collier, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Pinellas and Sarasota.

The president's declaration is here.

