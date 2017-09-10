Faster-moving Hurricane Irma weakens to Category 3

More Videos 0:03 Hurricane Irma makes landfall in Key West Pause 0:50 Irma winds arrive in Key West 0:19 Hurricane Irma: Miami Beach's Collins Avenue is inundated by rising waters 0:38 What Ocean Drive looks like during Hurricane Irma 0:49 What is storm surge? The potential impact of Irma 0:19 Hurricane Irma waves knock down man in Key West 0:46 A whirlwind whips through downtown Miami during Hurricane Irma 1:11 Hurricane Irma batters South Florida 0:43 Hurricane Irma winds send cranes spinning in Hollywood, Florida 0:46 Drivers pass growing wildfire near Los Angeles freeway Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

A whirlwind whips through downtown Miami during Hurricane Irma Video footage shows a whirlwind whipping through downtown Miami during Hurricane Irma on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. Video footage shows a whirlwind whipping through downtown Miami during Hurricane Irma on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. Via Twitter / @VeroReport

Video footage shows a whirlwind whipping through downtown Miami during Hurricane Irma on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. Via Twitter / @VeroReport