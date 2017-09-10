Miami Herald David Ovalle is on scene in Key West as Hurricane Irma rolls through.
Hurricane

Witness the impact of Hurricane Irma on Key West first-hand

September 10, 2017 11:00 AM

Miami Herald reporter David Ovalle and photojournalist Charles Trainor Jr. are on the ground in Key West as the region is battered by Hurricane Irma. He is in a dangerous situation and will update his twitter whenever safely possible. He may also not have extensive cell phone service, which will slow his updates on the storm.

Here’s a Facebook live stream of Irma’s impact on Key West Sunday morning.

Below you will find live updates from Key West.

Live Blog Hurricane Irma impacts Key West | Sun., Sept. 10, 2017
 

