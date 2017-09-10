Witness the impact of Hurricane Irma on Key West first-hand

Miami Herald reporter David Ovalle and photojournalist Charles Trainor Jr. are on the ground in Key West as the region is battered by Hurricane Irma. He is in a dangerous situation and will update his twitter whenever safely possible. He may also not have extensive cell phone service, which will slow his updates on the storm.
A guy in a bicycle braves Hurricane Irma on Eaton Street in Key West #mh pic.twitter.com/gk4FgqziUu— David Ovalle (@DavidOvalle305) September 10, 2017
Watching the storm #KeyWest #HurrcaneIrma pic.twitter.com/OmaU5TMqxr— David Ovalle (@DavidOvalle305) September 10, 2017
Powering off, guys. Worst winds to start in Key West soon. Gonna last hours. If I can get service during it, I'll tweet! #HurrcaneIrma— David Ovalle (@DavidOvalle305) September 10, 2017
Here's a Facebook live stream of Irma's impact on Key West Sunday morning.
Below you will find live updates from Key West.
