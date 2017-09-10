More Videos

    Florida Gov. Rick Scott urges residents who live in an evacuation zones to not wait, and instead leave now before the possible arrival of Hurricane Irma during a press conference on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2017.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott urges residents who live in an evacuation zones to not wait, and instead leave now before the possible arrival of Hurricane Irma during a press conference on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2017. Roberto Koltun el Nuevo Herald

National spotlight for Irma: Gov. Scott blitzes morning shows for 4 hours

By Kristen M. Clark

Herald/Times Tallahassee Bureau

September 10, 2017 7:43 AM

TALLAHASSEE

With Hurricane Irma affecting much of southern Florida by Sunday morning — making travel unsafe — Gov. Rick Scott remains in the state’s capital city.

He’s staying busy — spending four hours going from national TV interview to national TV interview, with the state Emergency Operations Center as his photogenic backdrop.

His line-up started at 7 a.m. and includes almost all of the networks, several more than once: NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, The Weather Channel, Fox News and Fox Business. (No MSNBC.)

Scott will not provide an update to or field questions from state and local media gathered in Tallahassee until a press conference scheduled for noon.

From the state Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee, Florida Gov. Rick Scott reviews his talking points before a four-hour stretch of TV interviews on national morning shows on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017.
Kristen M. Clark kclark@miamiherald.com

He began his day with a 6:45 a.m. weather briefing and will have another at 11:15 a.m.

His schedule for the rest of the day has not yet been released. However, it was revised at 7:50 a.m. to reflect a 7:35 a.m. call with President Donald Trump.

For the national interviews, Scott sits in a small, locked conference room adjacent to a media briefing room where reporters work. Both rooms have a glass wall of windows overlooking the main operations room at the EOC, which is full of desks and a wall of projection screens used to coordinate the state’s hurricane preparation and response.

Scott is largely repeating talking points he’s said for days — urging Floridians to be safe and prepare for dangerous storm surge and high winds.

TV producers and Scott’s staff were hurriedly preparing for his morning show appearances since before 6 a.m., phoning networks to confirm broadcast connections and arranging seating and lighting for how the governor would look on camera.

Kristen M. Clark: 850-222-3095, kclark@miamiherald.com, @ByKristenMClark

