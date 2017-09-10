National spotlight for Irma: Gov. Scott blitzes morning shows for 4 hours

With Hurricane Irma affecting much of southern Florida by Sunday morning — making travel unsafe — Gov. Rick Scott remains in the state’s capital city.

He’s staying busy — spending four hours going from national TV interview to national TV interview, with the state Emergency Operations Center as his photogenic backdrop.

His line-up started at 7 a.m. and includes almost all of the networks, several more than once: NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, The Weather Channel, Fox News and Fox Business. (No MSNBC.)

Scott will not provide an update to or field questions from state and local media gathered in Tallahassee until a press conference scheduled for noon.

He began his day with a 6:45 a.m. weather briefing and will have another at 11:15 a.m.

His schedule for the rest of the day has not yet been released. However, it was revised at 7:50 a.m. to reflect a 7:35 a.m. call with President Donald Trump.

For the national interviews, Scott sits in a small, locked conference room adjacent to a media briefing room where reporters work. Both rooms have a glass wall of windows overlooking the main operations room at the EOC, which is full of desks and a wall of projection screens used to coordinate the state’s hurricane preparation and response.

Scott is largely repeating talking points he’s said for days — urging Floridians to be safe and prepare for dangerous storm surge and high winds.

TV producers and Scott’s staff were hurriedly preparing for his morning show appearances since before 6 a.m., phoning networks to confirm broadcast connections and arranging seating and lighting for how the governor would look on camera.