As Irma threat to Miami wanes, officials battle new enemy in shelters: complacency

(L-R) Nelly Diaz and Albino Perez watch over their 2-month old son, Nicholas, along with his aunt, Nelly Diaz at the hurricane shelter at the Miami-Dade County Fair and Exhibition, home to the Youth Fair at Tamiami Park, 10901 Coral Way, Miami. The family and many of their relatives came to the shelter along with their pets. Emily Michot emichot@miamiherald.com