Run, Raven, run. South Beach’s iconic jogger ignores Irma

Robert “Raven” Kraft, the local legend who has run eight miles on Miami Beach every single day since Jan. 1, 1975, wasn’t going to let Irma keep him home.
He’s run through Andrew, Katrina and Wilma.
Irma may be bigger. But not for Raven.
Though he was minus most of the group that has customarily surrounded him on his daily exercise, Raven made his famous run Saturday afternoon.
“Workout done at the pull up bars, filmed by Channel 5 in Chicago,” he announced on Facebook. “Now on to a bigger challenge, the run, probably a 2:30 p.m. start.”
Sure enough, there was Raven, touching the fence at the South Pointe pier and turning north to complete his run. Raven doesn’t even stop forward motion for a quick chat with Adam Kuperstein, the former NBC6 anchor who is now with NBC’s New York affiliate and back in Miami to report on Irma.
Kuperstein, like thousands before him over the years, has to take a quick “Raven Run” to talk to Kraft about Hurricane Irma.
“I’ve seen worse,” Raven told him — a day before the brunt of the storm was expected.
