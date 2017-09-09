‘I have a car in my f------ living room!’ Man accepts wife’s challenge to protect car from Irma

More Videos 1:11 Timelapse: Hurricane Irma's journey through the Atlantic Pause 0:39 Strong winds and waves in Key West as Hurricane Irma nears 2:03 Hurricane Irma forecast predictions through Tuesday 0:21 Southernmost Point monument in Key West is slammed by waves as Hurricane Irma arrives 2:01 Emergency crews setting up in South Florida before Irma 0:17 Late afternoon squall blows through Miami Beach 1:11 Key West residents refuse to evacuate as Irma approaches 0:59 Photos: Outer bands of of Hurricane Irma reach South Florida 1:14 Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: 0:48 Irma inches closer as Florida prepares for the worst Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Hialeah couple drives car into their living room to protect it from Irma Mai-Lee Acea, of Hialeah, told her husband he could put his vintage car inside their house to protect it from Hurricane Irma — if he could get it through the sliding glass doors. Surprising his family, Tomas Acea managed to wedge his car into the living room Friday evening. Mai-Lee Acea, of Hialeah, told her husband he could put his vintage car inside their house to protect it from Hurricane Irma — if he could get it through the sliding glass doors. Surprising his family, Tomas Acea managed to wedge his car into the living room Friday evening. Mai-Lee Acea via Facebook

