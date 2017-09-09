A Key West resident rides past waves crashing onto a seawall in Key West as Irma nears the Lower Keys Friday.
Hurricane

What Hurricane Irma is doing right now

By Jenny Staletovich

jstaletovich@miamiherald.com

September 09, 2017 3:49 PM

Winds increasing in the Keys:

4:19 p.m.: National Hurricane Center forecasters say winds have begun to pick up across the Keys. At Molasses Reef off Key Largo, sustained winds were clocked at 49 mph. Winds are considered hurricane strength at 74 mph. Marathon earlier reported 41 mph winds. Irma is moving west, northwest at 9 mph after slowing overnight along the Cuban coast.

Irma dead south of Miami

3:38 p.m.: Miami will suffer through hours of miserable weather, but the city can breathe a little easier. For those old-fashioned hurricane chart plotters, Hurricane Irma has moved slightly west of a line due south of Miami, National Hurricane Center forecasters said at 3 p.m. Miami sits at the 80.1 line. Irma is at 80.3. Irma is now about 145 miles southeast of Key West, moving west at 9 mph near the north coast of Cuba, with 125 mph sustained winds.

About 3 p.m., Hurricane Irma officially moved west of Miami.

