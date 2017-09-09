Plan your stops, drivers. The Turnpike service plazas are closing.

As Hurricane Irma bears down on southern Florida, the state Department of Transportation is starting to close service plazas on the Turnpike.
Just before 10 a.m., the Snapper Creek service plaza in Miami, near the Don Shula Expressway, was being closed.
Service plazas in Pompano Beach and West Palm Beach will close at noon to allow staff to return home before the 3 p.m. local curfew, FDOT said.
“The remaining service plazas will be closed south to north as conditions worsen,” state DOT director Mike Dew said in a statement. “We will close each in time to secure equipment and evacuate our staff prior to the arrival of tropical storm force winds.”
