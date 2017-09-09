The Snapper Creek Service Plaza is closed due to Hurricane Irma. Other Turnpike service plazas will close Saturday as the storm moves north.
The Snapper Creek Service Plaza is closed due to Hurricane Irma. Other Turnpike service plazas will close Saturday as the storm moves north.
The Snapper Creek Service Plaza is closed due to Hurricane Irma. Other Turnpike service plazas will close Saturday as the storm moves north.

Hurricane

Plan your stops, drivers. The Turnpike service plazas are closing.

By Kristen M. Clark

Herald/Times Tallahassee Bureau

September 09, 2017 10:15 AM

TALLAHASSEE

As Hurricane Irma bears down on southern Florida, the state Department of Transportation is starting to close service plazas on the Turnpike.

Just before 10 a.m., the Snapper Creek service plaza in Miami, near the Don Shula Expressway, was being closed.

Service plazas in Pompano Beach and West Palm Beach will close at noon to allow staff to return home before the 3 p.m. local curfew, FDOT said.

“The remaining service plazas will be closed south to north as conditions worsen,” state DOT director Mike Dew said in a statement. “We will close each in time to secure equipment and evacuate our staff prior to the arrival of tropical storm force winds.”

Kristen M. Clark: 850-222-3095, kclark@miamiherald.com, @ByKristenMClark

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Latest track: Irma pounds Cuba, approaches Florida Keys

Latest track: Irma pounds Cuba, approaches Florida Keys 0:39

Latest track: Irma pounds Cuba, approaches Florida Keys
Key West residents refuse to evacuate as Irma approaches 1:11

Key West residents refuse to evacuate as Irma approaches
FPL prepares a restoration force to deal with Hurricane Irma's aftermath 0:50

FPL prepares a restoration force to deal with Hurricane Irma's aftermath

View More Video