Hurricane

Gov. Rick Scott’s evacuation order hits close to home

By Mary Ellen Klas

Herald/Times Tallahassee Bureau

September 09, 2017 2:24 AM

TALLAHASSEE

Of the 5.6 million Floridians urged to leave their homes to escape the wrath of Hurricane Irma, at least one of them has a mansion to evacuate to: Gov. Rick Scott.

The state’s chief executive has moved his family from the hurricane zone in Naples to the state-funded governor’s mansion in Tallahassee, state officials said Friday. They could not confirm if his daughter Allison, her husband Pierre and their four sons, including two-week old twin boys, also joined him.

Scott spends many weeknights and weekends at his 3,400 square foot Naples waterfront mansion. The $15.3 million property is located on 1.3 acres on Gordon Drive, known as “millionaires row” in the Port Royal community.

With the 11 p.m. storm tracker showing Hurricane Irma’s strength increased to Category 5 and barreling closer to the west coast, the governor urged all residents in evacuation zones from Manatee to Collier counties to get on the road by noon Saturday or seek shelter. He had already urged anyone living between Monroe and Hendry counties to evacuate by midnight Friday.

“Not tonight. Not in an hour. Now,” Scott said Friday evening at the state’s emergency operations center in Tallahassee.

The governor, a multi-millionaire former hospital executive, owns his own corporate jet and has spent the last week preparing for Irma’s arrival, and traveling the state urging people to heed the storm. His home is along an area that forecasters say could see as much as 12 feet of storm surge.

Mary Ellen Klas: 850-222-3095, meklas@miamiherald.com, @MaryEllenKlas

