When will Uber and Lyft suspend service in South Florida?

By Monique O. Madan

mmadan@miamiherald.com

September 08, 2017 11:09 PM

With Hurricane Irma rapidly approaching South Florida, Uber has already suspended its ride-sharing services in the Florida Keys. Lyft has announced it will do the same at midnight Friday.

Riders in Miami-Dade and Broward counties can continue to use the services until weather conditions deteriorate to the point where it is considered too unsafe to be on the roads, both companies confirmed late Friday.

Although it’s unclear when exactly that will be, Uber spokesperson Javier Correoso told the Miami Herald that the company will turn off access to drivers and riders when emergency officials advise drivers to stay off the roads and once “curfews and orders are given by officials” as Hurricane Irma makes its way to South Florida.

Lyft’s spokesperson also said they are closely monitoring conditions and staying in communication with area drivers and city leaders.

The hurricane is expected to unleash tropical storm strength winds by Saturday late afternoon, which is generally when it is considered unsafe to be driving.

UberEATS was suspended early Friday morning.

