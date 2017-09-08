More Videos

    People evacuating from Hurricane Irma can bring their pets with them to the Miami-Dade County Fair & Expo Shelter. The shelter accepts dogs, cats and any pet in a cage.

This is the only shelter accepting pets during Irma. All others are full.

By Monique O. Madan

September 08, 2017 4:25 PM

Shelters are reaching their limit quickly as Hurricane Irma inches closer to Florida.

If you have a pet and are heading to a shelter, the only facility that will accept them as of Friday afternoon is Highland Oaks Middle School near Aventura. Here is the address: 2375 NE 203rd St. Miami, FL 33180.

The shelter at Tamiami Park at Miami-Dade County Fairgrounds, the only other pet shelter in the county, is now full to capacity — a rarity, says Robert Baltodano, a spokesman for the American Red Cross South Florida Region.

“It’s the first time we’ve seen this happen. This shelter usually fills up to about one third,” Baltodano said. “That means people are paying attention and heeding the evacuation orders. People heard the message.”

Monique O. Madan: 305-376-2108, @MoniqueOMadan

