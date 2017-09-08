Evacuees stuck outside Miami-Dade unopened shelters as mass exodus builds

The flood of evacuees from Hurricane Irma, still nearly two days away, was rapidly filling Miami-Dade shelters on Friday, leaving some people standing outside unopened facilities and others told to go elsewhere.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez, who began evacuation orders on Thursday, acknowledged some glitches in the process of opening safe spaces for a mass exodus from the coast that the mayor called the largest in county history.

“Opening a shelter is not as easy as people think,” said Gimenez during a noon conference at the county’s Emergency Operations Center in Doral.

Gimenez said the county has never before undertaken such a massive effort, racing to open the doors to at least 40 hurricane shelters for as many as 100,000 people.

“This is an unprecedented event,” he said. “We are now rewriting the book as we go.”

Before opening hurricane shelters, the county must coordinate with Miami-Dade schools before opening shelters since many of them are located at local schools. Gimenez said schools must bring in cafeteria workers, principals and volunteers — but even staffing the shelters has become a challenge.

“We have run out of Red Cross volunteers,” Gimenez said. “So now we are going to be utilizing the National Guard in the additional shelters.”

At least eight shelters in Miami-Dade and 14 in Broward opened on Thursday. No one should be asked for identification or legal status at shelters; unauthorized immigrants in Texas in some cases didn’t seek help for fear of deportation during Hurricane Harvey.

This is an unprecedented event. We are now rewriting the book as we go. Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez on county’s evacuation plan

In Broward County, two of the 14 shelters were already filled and more than 6,000 calls had been logged to the county's help hotline as of Friday. Broward, which has nearly one million residents, was gearing up to open more shelters on Friday, said Mayor Barbara Sharief.

“Irma is now a category 4 hurricane, but make no mistake: We are in a serious situation with this very dangerous and damaging storm,” Sharief said.

All of Broward is under a hurricane warning and five cities (Fort Lauderdale, Hallandale, Deerfield Beach, Pompano and Hollywood) are under a storm surge warning – meaning they are expecting surges from five to 18 feet.. The county has opened Everglades High School in Miramar as a second pet shelter, starting at 1 p.m. Friday.

The last flight will leave Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport at 7:45 p.m. Friday. Officials said 276 flights have been canceled and at least 76 have been delayed.

Sen. Marco Rubio, speaking at Broward’s emergency operations center Friday, cautioned people about trying to venture north now. He said virtually every portion of Florida will be affected, and that the traffic and gas shortages may make it impossible to travel without getting stranded.

“This storm is unprecedented in size,” Rubio said. “Most of the storms we've lived through have hit a community – Miami, Fort Lauderdale. They hit Orlando. This storm is going to impact every major metropolitan area in the third-largest state,'' Rubio said.

As time ran out to flee or finish last-minute preparations ahead of Hurricane Irma, Gov. Rick Scott said Friday morning as he urged residents in mandatory evacuation areas to leave now. At the same time, the Trump administration declared a statewide public health emergency due to the approaching storm.

“It’s a massive storm. It can be devastating,” Scott said on ABC’s Good Morning America.

100,000 Capacity of Miami-Dade shelters opened for Irma

Last tracked over Eastern Cuba and the Bahamas, Irma is forecast to make landfall in South Florida as a Category 4 hurricane early Sunday morning, although any wobble at this point could still change the storm’s course.

With a monster hurricane bearing down on Miami and a coast with 6 million people, Scott sounded a dire warning for the entire peninsula.

“This thing’s coming,” he said. “It looks like it’s going to go right through the middle of our state.”

In Monroe, Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties, officials urged residents to evacuate from coastal and low-lying areas at life-threatening risk of storm surge, which is predicted to raise water levels from 6 to 12-feet above ground.

Across South Florida early Friday, many highways and roads heading south were empty as stores closed, companies sent workers home and evacuees made their way to emergency shelters. But roads traveling north, and local airports were packed as people continued to try and flee the storm.

For those who choose stay, the state’s largest energy utility, Florida Power and Light, cautioned that its more than 5 million customers statewide could be without power for days or longer.

Eric Silagy, CEO of FPL, said the company has brought in reinforcements to help restore power as soon as possible after the storm. But he warned that some areas may not have anything left to restore.

“With these winds,” he said, “we’re not looking at restoration, necessarily. In some parts of our territory we’ll be looking at having to rebuild it.

“These kinds of winds can snap concrete poles,” he added, “and these kinds of winds can bend metal poles. So we’re going to see a lot of damage.”

Silagy said FPL has 13,500 workers positioned throughout the state ready to respond once storm conditions subside and winds fall below 40 mph. He said winds have to be below 35 mph in order for utility crews to raise their cherry pickers and start replacing power lines.

These kinds of winds can snap concrete poles, and these kinds of winds can bend metal poles. Eric Silagy, CEO of Florida Power and Light, about Hurricane Irma

Federal officials urged Floridians to take Hurricane Irma seriously.

Speaking in Washington, DC Friday morning with Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price at his side, Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Brock Long said Hurricane Irma will devastate Florida.

“Hurricane Irma continues to be a threat that is going to devastate the United States, either Florida or the southeastern United States,” he said, adding that anybody from Alabama to North Carolina should be watching the storm closely.

“It's not a question of if Florida’s going to be impacted,” Long said. “It's a question of how bad Florida's going to be impacted.”

Price said Hurricane Irma also poses a grave threat to the health of Floridians, leading him to declare a public health emergency that makes it easier for physicians and hospitals to provide medical services for people with Medicare and Medicaid — public health insurance programs for the elderly, low-income and disabled.

In addition, Price said the federal healthcare agency has positioned more than 80 workers in South Florida for rapid deployment to local areas and to help plan for medical needs.

“Hurricane Irma has proven to be highly destructive,” said Price, who earlier declared public health emergencies for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands due to Hurricane Irma. Price also declared public health emergencies for Texas and Louisiana due to Hurricane Harvey.