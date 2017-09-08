In this Aug. 23, 2017, file photo, Florida Gov. Rick Scott speaks at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Doral. Scott has sounded the alarm about the dangerous Category 5 storm expected to strike this weekend, and has ordered all public K-12 schools, state colleges, state universities and state offices to be closed through Monday so that residents can safely evacuate where needed.
Hurricane

All public schools will be closed through Monday

Miami Herald Staff

September 08, 2017 6:44 AM

With Hurricane Irma expected impact the entire state this weekend, all public K-12 schools, state colleges, state universities and state offices have been closed through Monday, Gov. Rick Scott announced Thursday night.

According his statement, the purpose was to ensure that residents can safely evacuate where needed.

“Floridians are facing a life-threatening storm in Hurricane Irma, and every family must prepare to evacuate,” he said. “Our state’s public schools serve a vital role in our communities as shelters for displaced residents and staging areas for hurricane recovery efforts. Closing public schools, state colleges, state universities and state offices will provide local and state emergency officials the flexibility necessary to support shelter and emergency response efforts.”

