All public schools will be closed through Monday

With Hurricane Irma expected impact the entire state this weekend, all public K-12 schools, state colleges, state universities and state offices have been closed through Monday, Gov. Rick Scott announced Thursday night.
According his statement, the purpose was to ensure that residents can safely evacuate where needed.
“Floridians are facing a life-threatening storm in Hurricane Irma, and every family must prepare to evacuate,” he said. “Our state’s public schools serve a vital role in our communities as shelters for displaced residents and staging areas for hurricane recovery efforts. Closing public schools, state colleges, state universities and state offices will provide local and state emergency officials the flexibility necessary to support shelter and emergency response efforts.”
