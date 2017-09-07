UM evacuates campus for Hurricane Irma

University of Miami administrators are evacuating the Coral Gables campus in advance of Hurricane Irma and sending 150 students to an off-campus Red Cross shelter in Southwest Dade.

It is the first time in school history that an evacuation was ordered.

Patricia Whitely, the UM Vice President of Student Affairs, confirmed a report in the school newspaper that the decision was made Thursday morning to move students who remained on campus to the shelter by Friday night.

The shelter will provide water and ready-to-eat meals, but students were told to also bring their own provisions and hurricane supplies, bedding and medicine/toiletries. The student will be transported to the facility on UM shuttle buses.

Fourteen UM staff members, a physician and a psychologist will remain at the shelter with the students. Whitely and UM President Julio Frenk will ride out the storm at the Emergency Operations Center in the Flipse Building on campus.

“At least it’s better than Hurricane Andrew. We had 5,000 students on campus,” Whitely told the Herald. “It hit during orientation weekend.”