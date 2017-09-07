Time is running out to make the last run to supermarkets before they close for Irma

South Florida’s two biggest supermarket chains are making plans to shutter their stores for Hurricane Irma.
You can make Publix runs in Miami-Dade and Broward until 9 p.m. Friday and in Palm Beach County until noon Saturday. The five exceptions are in North Broward: All three stores in Deerfield Beach and two in Coconut Creek, 5365 Lyons Road and 4760 Hillsboro Blvd., will shut down noon Saturday.
As for Winn-Dixie hasn’t committed to exact closing times.
“We will continue to stock our stores and keep them open as long as we can do so safely for our associates,” Joe Caldwell, Southeastern Grocers corporate communications manager, wrote in an e-mail to the Miami Herald. “Every store is different, but there is no ‘cut off’ time for deliveries — they’ll be made as long as there’s staffing and it’s safe to do so.”
That includes not only Winn-Dixie, but Fresco Y Mas, Winn-Dixie’s Hispanic-flavored supermarket; Bi-Lo; and Harvey’s.
Caldwell suggested people could check on any Irma-prompted changes in their local store via the websites for Winn-Dixie; Bi-Lo; Harvey's; and Fresco Y Mas.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
Comments