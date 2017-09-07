Hurricane Irma leaves at least 10 dead and thousands without power in Caribbean

More Videos 0:50 Rains from Irma slams US Virgin Islands Pause 1:17 Hurricane Irma makes its way through the Caribbean and aims toward Florida 0:28 During Hurricane Irma, Delta flight takes off from Puerto Rico 1:36 Rick Scott says Hurricane Irma is "bigger, stronger and faster" than Andrew 0:48 What Saint Martin looked like hours before Hurricane Irma hit 0:31 Satellite imagery shows Hurricane Irma heading toward Turks and Caicos 1:36 Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever recorded 1:17 Hurricane Irma makes its way through St. Maarten and near Puerto Rico 1:05 Hurricane Irma is now a category 5 storm 1:53 Florida Senator Marco Rubio recommends evacuation before arrival of Hurricane Irma Video Link copy Embed Code copy

The Dutch ministry of defense released aerial footage on September 7 showing Hurricane Irma's path of destruction across the Dutch Caribbean island enclave of Sint Maarten. According to reports, at least 11 people had been confirmed dead by the morning of September 7.

