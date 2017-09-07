Hurricane Irma leaves at least 10 dead and thousands without power in Caribbean

Hurricane Irma has left a wake of destruction in the Caribbean, killing at least 10 people and leaving nearly a million without power before moving toward the Dominican Republic Thursday morning.
At least eight people were killed and 23 injured in French Caribbean island territories, France’s interior minister reported on Twitter. A 2-year-old child was killed in Barbuda, where some 95 percent of the houses suffered serious damage and roughly 60 percent of residents were left homeless, Prime Minister Gaston Browne told The Associated Press.
One death was reported in the British territory of Anguilla, which the United Kingdom’s Foreign Office said had received the hurricane’s “full blast,” the BBC reported. The Foreign Office said the British Virgin Islands, which were also battered by Irma on Wednesday, would need “extensive humanitarian assistance.”
With rescue teams just beginning to inspect the devastated Caribbean islands Thursday morning, there could be more victims, France’s interior minister said.
On Saint Barthelemy, the damage along the waterfront in Gustavia was extensive. Miami prosecutor Frank Ledee, whose family owns a string of beachfront villas, said the storm wrecked 18-inch walls and blew out doors and windows.
“The damage is astronomical,” said Ledee, who has been communicating with family via U.S. cellphone text messages.
The devastation was even worse in St. Martin, where Ledee’s relatives live and own businesses. Their homes there were destroyed, as was a liquor-distribution warehouse.
“The roof of the building popped off and walls collapsed into the warehouse,” Ledee said. “We ended up with looters.”
His family survived unscathed, but badly shaken. “We took a very bad beating on the islands,” said Ledee, who lives in Broward County.
St Maarten Airport. Pic 1 looks S. (the Sunset Bar webcam location is circular bldg near red-roofed complex). 2 & 4 look W.; 3 N. #Irma #SXM pic.twitter.com/rBW7Uiwg0G— Airport Webcams (@AirportWebcams) September 7, 2017
Princess Juliana International Airport on the Dutch side of St. Martin was pummeled by the storm. Images posted to the Twitter account of an airport webcam site showed a badly damaged airport roof and debris and sand strewn on the tarmac.
Puerto Rico narrowly escaped the worst of Irma as the hurricane passed overnight, staying about 50 miles offshore but hitting the island with heavy wind and rain. More than half the island was without power Thursday morning, however, leaving 900,000 with no electricity and close to 50,000 without water, the AP reported. Fourteen hospitals were using generators to maintain power, the AP said.
Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló said Thursday morning that authorities were traveling to different parts of the island to assess damages, but that it was not yet clear when power would be restored. Puerto Rico’s public power company warned before the hurricane hit that some areas could be left without power for four to six months. In Vieques, an island off Puerto Rico’s eastern coast, roofs flew off houses during the storm, El Nuevo Día reported. Power lines were down and highways were blocked Thursday morning.
"Our island is decimated." Via @rachg8r #CruzBay #StJohnVirginIslands #USVI #HurricaneIrma (Pics: David Knight Jr.) Please send help! pic.twitter.com/fCXLpkIHRn— Steph Frosch #THRIVE (@steph_frosch) September 7, 2017
The extent of the damage in the U.S. Virgin Islands remains unclear. Images of the island of St. John posted to social media show collapsed roofs, toppled trees and debris. On the island of St. Thomas, some power lines were down, the Virgin Islands Daily News reported. The St. Thomas police station suffered damages including broken windows and some officers were forced to evacuate.
President Donald Trump approved emergency declarations for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands on Tuesday, enabling the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate disaster relief efforts. The declarations also ensure federal funding for debris removal and other assistance.
El paso de #Irma por Nagua@JeanSuriel pic.twitter.com/fPtBKOd9dp— Ing. Santana (@Br0kyRD) September 7, 2017
In the coming hours, Irma is expected to hit the north coast of Hispaniola with strong winds, dangerous storm surge and heavy rain before heading to the southeastern Bahamas and Turks and Caicos later in the day, forecasters said. The eye of the storm will likely be near the Central Bahamas by Friday. Cuba could start seeing hurricane and tropical storm conditions on Friday from Matanzas province eastward to Guantanamo province, the National Hurricane Center reported.
Dominican authorities warned Thursday morning that the country’s Atlantic coast could experience strong waves, powerful winds and heavy rains. The country’s Civil Defense said some 2,700 people had evacuated to emergency shelters and another 2,500 had taken shelter at the homes of family and friends.
Others may have chosen not to evacuate due to a lack of understanding about the storm’s risks and a fear of violence in shelters, said Camila Minerva Rodríguez, the field manager for international nonprofit Oxfam’s humanitarian action program in the Dominican Republic.
“Any time there is a shelter situation, there is an increase in violence toward women and children in shelters,” Minerva said, adding that Oxfam is working with Dominican authorities to ensure protection at shelters. Although Oxfam does not know how many people refused to evacuate from flood-prone areas, Minerva said in past emergencies it has been “an important factor.”
Oxfam is also concerned about an increase in vector-borne disease in flooded areas following the storm, as well as agricultural losses, Minerva said.
“It’s important to know that even if it isn’t a direct hit, there will be important losses” in the country, she said.
By 6 a.m. Thursday, at least one coastal city in the Dominican Republic had started to see flooding as the storm approached. A resident of Nagua in the northeastern part of the country posted a video on Twitter showing a road that had transformed into a river.
