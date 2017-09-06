Hurricane

Comcast opens its 137,000 Xfinity WiFi hotspots in Florida for all to use for free

By Nancy Dahlberg

ndahlberg@miamiherald.com

September 06, 2017 3:59 PM

To help residents and emergency personnel stay connected while Hurricane Irma is a threat to Florida, Comcast has opened more than 137,000 Xfinity WiFi hotspots throughout the state to anyone who needs them, including non-Xfinity customers, for free.

For a map of Xfinity WiFi hotspots, which are located both indoors and outdoors in places such as shopping districts, parks and businesses, visit Xfinity.com/wifi.

Once in range of a hotspot, select the “xfinitywifi” network name in the list of available hotspots and then launch a browser.

Xfinity internet customers can sign in with their usernames and passwords and they will be automatically connected to Xfinity WiFi hotspots in the future.

Non-Xfinity internet subscribers should visit the “Not an Xfinity Internet Customer” section on the sign-in page to get started. Non-customers will be able to renew their complimentary sessions every 2 hours through Sept. 15.

