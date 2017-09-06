Here’s where to get gas, groceries when Irma is gone but the power is out

After the hurricane, where can you go to get gas?
Twelve years ago, Hurricane Wilma’s damage led to weeks of electrical outages and long lines at the gas pumps. When drivers learned that a gas station had power, they would wait in line for fuel, often leading to angry outbursts when the pumps ran dry.
This time, more convenience stores and gas stations are equipped with either generators or backup power supplies to run their equipment and Miami-Dade and Broward counties have compiled lists of where to go to find companies that have generator power.
Legislators considered requiring gas stations to be equipped with backup generators in 2006, but after protests from the convenience store industry, legislators agreed not to mandate generators. But they did order those gas stations that undergo major renovations and are located near interstates and along major evacuation routes to have wiring that makes it easy to switch to generator power to pump gasoline and to run other equipment.
Whether these stations will be supplied with fuel or up and running depends on many factors after the storm, said Ned Bowman, executive director of the Florida Petroleum Marketers and Convenience Store Association, which accounts for more than 95 percent of the state’s gas stations..
“The No. 1 issue is the safety of our employees,’’ Bowman said. Gas stations won’t open if employees have to evacuate, if they don’t have fuel and if they can’t get access to fuel. His organization does not keep track of which stations have generators.
Here is a list of gas stations in Miami-Dade County that should have generator power after the storm. The list is arranged by ZIP codes:
HIALEAH
▪ MACMILLIAN OIL COMPANY OF FLORIDA, 2955 E. 11TH AVE. 33013
▪ SUNSHINE CHEVRON 5485 PALM AVE. 33013
▪ SUNSHINE #30028 1598 W. 68TH ST. 33014
▪ CITGO 2290 W. 84TH ST. 33016
▪ SHELL 8010 HIALEAH GARDENS BLVD. 33016
▪ MOBIL ON THE RUN 6800 W. 24TH AVE. 33016
▪ U GAS QUALITY FUEL 7950 W. 28TH AVE. 33016
HIALEAH GARDENS
▪ MURPHY USA #6507 9203 NW 77TH AVE. 33016
▪ U GAS OKEECHOBEE 11601 W. OKEECHOBEE ROAD 33016
▪ R O OKEECHOBEE — CITGO 13899 W. OKEECHOBEE ROAD 33018
HOMESTEAD
▪ RACETRAC #261 1955 NE EIGHTH ST. 33030
▪ TOM THUMB FOOD STORE #127 18400 SW 177TH AVE. 33031
▪ DION OIL QUIK MART #15 MOBIL 26929 S. DIXIE HWY. 33032
▪ BHUIYAN CITGO 29595 S. DIXIE HWY. 33033
▪ CAMPBELL DRIVE CHEVRON 801 NE 43RD AVE. 33033
▪ GLADES COUNTRY MARKET — SHELL 17695 SW 272ND ST. 33033
▪ KROME SUNOCO 26400 SW 177TH AVE. 33170
FLORIDA CITY
▪ DIONS QUIK MART #12 — MOBILE 16 N. KROME AVE. 33034
▪ RACE DAY GAS 961 W. PALM DR 33034
▪ SHELL GATEWAY 10 SE FIRST AVE. 33034
MIAMI
▪ RACETRAC #2356 14201 NW 57AVE. 33054
▪ RACE-WAY 19851 NW 57 AVE. 33055
▪ RACETRAC #112 20696 NW 27TH AVE. 33056
▪ RACETRAC #555 17021 NW 27TH AVE. 33056
▪ ALEX ELECRIC INC. BP 8200 NW 25TH ST. 33122
▪ BAY POINT OIL SHELL 3601 BISCAYNE BLVD. 33137
▪ BRAMAN CAR CARE CENTER SHELL 2010 NE SECOND AVE. 33137
▪ TEXACO FOOD MART 2 NE 79TH ST. 33138
▪ AMERIKA 3080 NW 54TH ST. 33142
▪ MAXIMO INVESTMENT CHEVRON 8645 SW 72ND ST. 33143
▪ 79TH STREET VALERO 1300 NW 79TH ST. 33147
▪ FL PETROLIUM CHEVRON 3251 NW 103RD ST. 33147
▪ CHEVRON 1176 NW 79TH. ST. 33150
▪ DADE CORNERS TRAVEL PLAZA, 16650 NW 27TH AVE. 33154
▪ EUREKA RACETRAC #567 11180 EUREKA DR. 33157
▪ SHELL — AMA 11690 QUAIL ROOST DR. 33157
▪ SHELL — RODRIGUEZ 7201 NW 36TH ST. 33166
▪ BP AMOCO #13526 2755 NW 119TH ST. 33167
▪ NW 27TH AVE. VALERO 11301 NW 27 AVE. 33167
▪ RACEWAY #740 18302 NW SEVENTH AVE. 33169
▪ RNC INVESTMENT— SHELL 8701 NW 13TH TERRACE 33172
▪ COLLEGE PARK SHELL 10998 SW 104TH ST. MIAMI 33176
▪ SIERRA OIL & RETAIL CENTER — SHELL 11600 BETHUNE DR. 33176
▪ HESS 19880 NW 27TH AVE. 33180
▪ COSTCO WHOLESALE #1023 13450 SW 120TH ST. 33186
▪ SNAPPER CREEK SERVICE PLAZA MM 19 FLORIDA'S TURNPIKE 33186
▪ CUTLER RIDGE SHELL 20195 S. DIXIE HWY. 33189
▪ SEVEN STARS HOLDING INC / DADE CORNERS 17696 SW EIGHTH ST. 33194
▪ CHEVRON #200188 15698 SW 88TH ST. 33196
CUTLER BAY
MARLIN U-GAS 10700 SW 186 ST. 33157
SHELL — LICUM INTL 18600 S. DIXIE HWY. 33157
DORAL
DORAL SERVICE CENTER — SHELL 7900 NW 36TH ST. 33166
MIAMI SPRINGS
VALERO #36 4801 NW 36 ST. 33166
NORTH MIAMI
CARAF OIL 13705 NW SEVENTH AVE. 33168
HESS #09566 11401 BISCAYNE BLVD. 33181
NORTH MIAMI BEACH
7 ELEVEN — BP 1550 IVES DAIRY ROAD 33179
BROWARD COUNTY
For a list of gas stations and retailers that have generators in Broward County, go to http://www.broward.org/Hurricane/Stores/Pages/Default.aspx
