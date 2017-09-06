Gov. Rick Scott activates another 900 National Guard members for Hurricane Irma

More Videos 0:34 Hurricane Irma slams Saint-Martin and Anguilla Pause 0:16 Lack of water spurs heated exchange at a wholesale store 1:06 Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next 0:48 What Saint Martin looked like hours before Hurricane Irma hit 1:06 Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next 1:05 Hurricane Irma is now a category 5 storm 0:13 Hurricane Irma maintains strength, enters Western Atlantic 1:05 Satellite view of Hurricane Irma's eye as it ravages through the Atlantic 1:17 Miami’s homeless shelters fill empty beds ahead of Hurricane Irma 1:06 Shoppers looking for supplies met with empty shelves at Broward grocery store Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

What Saint Martin looked like hours before Hurricane Irma hit Shortly after 8 AM ET Wednesday, NASA SPoRT tweeted "Saint-Martin and Anguilla appear to have taken a direct hit by cat 5 Hurricane #Irma." Hours before, video of Saint Martin showed water flowing through streets. Shortly after 8 AM ET Wednesday, NASA SPoRT tweeted "Saint-Martin and Anguilla appear to have taken a direct hit by cat 5 Hurricane #Irma." Hours before, video of Saint Martin showed water flowing through streets. Gaurav Lakhwani, Daniel Rees, and lincolnhodges via Storyful

Shortly after 8 AM ET Wednesday, NASA SPoRT tweeted "Saint-Martin and Anguilla appear to have taken a direct hit by cat 5 Hurricane #Irma." Hours before, video of Saint Martin showed water flowing through streets. Gaurav Lakhwani, Daniel Rees, and lincolnhodges via Storyful