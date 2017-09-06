Looking for water or gas? Here are some places that have them

More Videos 0:16 Lack of water spurs heated exchange at a wholesale store Pause 1:56 Hurricane Irma brings devastating rain and wind as it roars into St. Maarten 0:48 What Saint Martin looked like hours before Hurricane Irma hit 1:05 Hurricane Irma is now a category 5 storm 0:34 Hurricane Irma slams Saint-Martin and Anguilla 1:06 Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next 1:06 Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next 1:12 Hurricane Irma: Customers swarm Costco for supplies 1:05 Satellite view of Hurricane Irma's eye as it ravages through the Atlantic 0:37 Satellite imagery shows Irma approaching Leeward Islands Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Lack of water spurs heated exchange at a wholesale store A woman reacts to the shortage of water at a wholesale store in Miami, Florida on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. A woman reacts to the shortage of water at a wholesale store in Miami, Florida on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. Jorge Antunez

A woman reacts to the shortage of water at a wholesale store in Miami, Florida on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. Jorge Antunez