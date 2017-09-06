Looking for water or gas? Here are some places that have them

As Hurricane Irma made landfall in the Caribbean early Wednesday, South Floridians continued bracing for a monstrous Category 5 storm that has the region squarely within its projected path this weekend.
Lines at gas stations were snaking out into the street with people topping off their tanks as early as 5:30 a.m. though a few places — like a Chevron on Biscayne Blvd. and NE 61st Street — had gas around 6:30 a.m. A line at the Sunshine at NW 19th Avenue and 7th Street was snarling up traffic around 7 a.m. near Marlins Park, while a Valero and Marathon nearby were already out of gas.
Drivers can check to see if some stations still have gas using online gasoline trackers like GasBuddy, though dozens of stations have already reported running out of fuel.
One shopper at the Costco on 12450 SW 120th St. filmed long lines leading up to the gas station there around 5:30 a.m., though he said a Chevron down the street on 127th Avenue had no lines.
A gas station on U.S. 1 and 280th also had gas, though it was already crowded early Wednesday morning.
Gas station on US-1 & 280th has gas......... and people lots of people ⛽️ #Irma pic.twitter.com/FEJVuMU6yp— Laz (@CutlerRidgeLAZ) September 6, 2017
One driver said a Shell station at Flamingo and 84th in Broward had gas, though the line there was long, too.
The Shell station at Flamingo and 84 in Broward has gas. Line is long. #broward #gas #Irma— So Flo Photo (@photanon) September 6, 2017
Publix stores were receiving water deliveries early Wednesday, though stores were rationing pallets and gallons as they arrived. One Hollywood store’s delivery sold out in minutes.
People lined up about an hour before store opening time to grab food and water @Publix in Hollywood. 7 palettes of water gone in minutes. pic.twitter.com/MbxQTZHESk— Erica Rakow (@EricaRakow) September 6, 2017
But a Doral CVS at 3750 NW 87th Avenue was still selling Evian water for $24 a case Wednesday morning. “It’s a steal,” an employee said.
$24 for a case of Evian at a CVS in Doral. Employees said it's a steal. Thoughts? #Irma pic.twitter.com/zeaaXoQjAV— Monique O. Madan (@MoniqueOMadan) September 6, 2017
Miami Beach police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez said a Publix at 6876 Collins Avenue had about 5 pallets of water in stock, and a truck was arriving at the 1920 West Avenue location around 10 a.m.
#Irma Water Alert 8:53A #Publix— Ernesto Rodriguez (@ERodriguez782) September 6, 2017
6876 Collins approx 5 pallets of water in stock.
1920 West Ave delivery truck arriving in approx 1 hour.
A Publix at 125 SW 34th still had water, according to one shopper, though it was limiting sales to two 24-packs and four 1-gallon jugs per customer. A CBI in Ocala also still had water, as did a Publix in West Kendall at SW 72nd Street and 157th Avenue.
A Whole Foods on Alton Road also had several boxes of water as of 10 a.m.
The catastrophic storm, with winds up to 185 mph, is the strongest Atlantic storm on record and could bring storm surges and rainfall up to 20 inches, forecasters say. Those staying in South Florida are urged to have at least a gallon of water per person per day and to keep their tanks as full as possible in the event that gas pumps fail or they need to evacuate.
Note: This story is updating regularly. Have you gotten water or gas this morning? Email us your locations at ekoh@miamiherald.com.
Comments