Lack of water spurs heated exchange at a wholesale store

Lack of water spurs heated exchange at a wholesale store

Hurricane Irma brings devastating rain and wind as it roars into St. Maarten

Hurricane Irma brings devastating rain and wind as it roars into St. Maarten

What Saint Martin looked like hours before Hurricane Irma hit

What Saint Martin looked like hours before Hurricane Irma hit

Hurricane Irma is now a category 5 storm

Hurricane Irma is now a category 5 storm

Hurricane Irma slams Saint-Martin and Anguilla

Hurricane Irma slams Saint-Martin and Anguilla

Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next

Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next

Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next 1:06

Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next

Hurricane Irma: Customers swarm Costco for supplies

Hurricane Irma: Customers swarm Costco for supplies

Satellite view of Hurricane Irma's eye as it ravages through the Atlantic

Satellite view of Hurricane Irma's eye as it ravages through the Atlantic

Satellite imagery shows Irma approaching Leeward Islands

Satellite imagery shows Irma approaching Leeward Islands

    The Category 5 storm is expected to bring strong storm surges. Part of the Bahamas and Turks and Caicos is under a hurricane warning.

The Category 5 storm is expected to bring strong storm surges. Part of the Bahamas and Turks and Caicos is under a hurricane warning. Meta Viers McClatchy

What’s the latest Hurricane Irma track?

By Kate Irby

kirby@mcclatchy.com

September 06, 2017 8:01 AM

Hurricane Irma is on a crash course with Florida, according to the latest projections by the National Hurricane Center.

Irma striking Florida has seemed likely for days, although hurricane forecasters say they remain uncertain about the hurricane’s track after 72 hours.

Hurricane Irma has already hit Barbuda, according to the 11 a.m. Wednesday update, and is barreling towards the U.S. and British Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, which are under hurricane warnings. By Thursday morning Irma is likely to hit the Dominican Republic, followed by the Turks and Caicos Islands and the Bahamas on Friday, Cuba on Saturday and Sunday and Florida starting early Sunday.

A hurricane warning – meaning the storm is expected to hit the areas within 36 hours – is in effect for the following:

  • Antigua, Barbuda, Anguilla, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis
  • Saba, St. Eustatius and Sint Maarten
  • Saint Martin and Saint Barthelemy
  • British Virgin Islands
  • U.S. Virgin Islands
  • Puerto Rico, Vieques, and Culebra
  • Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano to the northern border with Haiti
  • Haiti from the northern border with the Dominican Republic to LeMole St. Nicholas
  • Southeastern Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands

A hurricane watch is in effect for:

  • Cuba from Matanzas province eastward to Guantanamo province
  • Central Bahamas

If Irma does turn into Florida, NHC currently has its track going up the east side of the state early Sunday, directly through Miami up to Port St. Lucie before going back into the Atlantic Ocean, but remaining close to Florida’s Atlantic coast. Irma is likely to remain a Category 5 or 4 hurricane for at least the next couple of days.

Hurricane-force winds extend outwards by 50 miles from the center and tropical storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles from the center. Maximum sustained winds are around 185 miles per hour.

NHC only makes projections about the storm over the next five days, but the National Center for Atmospheric Research puts together a string of predictions about the storm’s eventual path. According to those projections, after Florida the storm is likely to continue north, passing through the southwestern portion of Georgia, followed by South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Maryland. Some predictions also look at Irma possibly veering west, into eastern Kentucky.

Screen Shot 2017-09-06 at 7.41.42 AM
The National Center for Atmospheric Research puts together several predictions about Hurricane Irma’s eventual path through mainland U.S.
National Center for Atmospheric Research

