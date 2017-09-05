This Hollywood Boulevard gas station jacked up its prices in advance of Hurricane Matthew last October.
This Hollywood Boulevard gas station jacked up its prices in advance of Hurricane Matthew last October. David J. Neal dneal@MiamiHerald.com
This Hollywood Boulevard gas station jacked up its prices in advance of Hurricane Matthew last October. David J. Neal dneal@MiamiHerald.com

Hurricane

Florida Attorney General activates line to help get the gougers

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

September 05, 2017 1:01 PM

As Hurricane Irma’s projected track and growing strength spurred runs on water and long gas lines Tuesday morning, the Florida Attorney General’s office fired up the Price Gouging Hotline to make sure business didn’t take undue advantage of the situation.

Consumers who see massive price jackups in food, water, hotels, ice, gasoline, lumber and equipment for hurricane preparation compared to last week can call 1-866-9-NO-SCAM (1-866-966-7226) to report the business.

“Floridians need to prepare now and they should not be inhibited by unlawful price increases on supplies necessary to brace for a major hurricane strike—that is why I’ve activated Florida’s Price Gouging Hotline and encourage anyone who suspects price gouging to report it to my office by calling (866)-9-NO-SCAM,” said Attorney General Pam Bondi’s statement.

More Videos

Hurricane Irma is now a category 5 storm 1:05

Hurricane Irma is now a category 5 storm

Pause
Shoppers looking for supplies met with empty shelves at Broward grocery store 1:06

Shoppers looking for supplies met with empty shelves at Broward grocery store

Satellite view of Hurricane Irma's eye as it ravages through the Atlantic 1:05

Satellite view of Hurricane Irma's eye as it ravages through the Atlantic

Satellite imagery shows Irma approaching Leeward Islands 0:37

Satellite imagery shows Irma approaching Leeward Islands

Hurricane Hunters make first pass through Irma 1:02

Hurricane Hunters make first pass through Irma

Watch Hurricane Irma's development as it grows to category 5 1:13

Watch Hurricane Irma's development as it grows to category 5

Hurricane Irma: Customers swarm Costco for supplies 1:12

Hurricane Irma: Customers swarm Costco for supplies

How Hurricane Irma could affect Sunday's Dolphins-Buccaneers matchup 0:59

How Hurricane Irma could affect Sunday's Dolphins-Buccaneers matchup

Satellite image shows lightning intensifying in Irma's eyewall 0:35

Satellite image shows lightning intensifying in Irma's eyewall

Hurricane Irma is now a Category 5 storm 1:05

Hurricane Irma is now a Category 5 storm

  • Frustrated customer cannot find water because of Hurricane Irma

    Raquel Ferreiro is frustrated at the lack of water at a department store due to Hurricane Irma in Miami, Florida on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017.

Frustrated customer cannot find water because of Hurricane Irma

Raquel Ferreiro is frustrated at the lack of water at a department store due to Hurricane Irma in Miami, Florida on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017.

C.M. Guerrero / Edited by Matias J. Ocner Miami Herald Staff

Section 501.160 Florida Statute prohibits selling, leasing or participating in selling or leasing needed commodities, living space or storage facilties for too far above what was the market rate for the 30 days before the declaration of the state of emergency, unless the seller can justify the price by showing increases in its costs or market trends. Florida Governor Rick Scott declared a state of emergency Sunday.

Violators can be fined $1,000 per violation up to $25,000 for multiple violations within 24 hours. Also, those selling goods and services without an occupational license commit a second-degree misdemeanor.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

More Videos

Hurricane Irma is now a category 5 storm 1:05

Hurricane Irma is now a category 5 storm

Pause
Shoppers looking for supplies met with empty shelves at Broward grocery store 1:06

Shoppers looking for supplies met with empty shelves at Broward grocery store

Satellite view of Hurricane Irma's eye as it ravages through the Atlantic 1:05

Satellite view of Hurricane Irma's eye as it ravages through the Atlantic

Satellite imagery shows Irma approaching Leeward Islands 0:37

Satellite imagery shows Irma approaching Leeward Islands

Hurricane Hunters make first pass through Irma 1:02

Hurricane Hunters make first pass through Irma

Watch Hurricane Irma's development as it grows to category 5 1:13

Watch Hurricane Irma's development as it grows to category 5

Hurricane Irma: Customers swarm Costco for supplies 1:12

Hurricane Irma: Customers swarm Costco for supplies

How Hurricane Irma could affect Sunday's Dolphins-Buccaneers matchup 0:59

How Hurricane Irma could affect Sunday's Dolphins-Buccaneers matchup

Satellite image shows lightning intensifying in Irma's eyewall 0:35

Satellite image shows lightning intensifying in Irma's eyewall

Hurricane Irma is now a Category 5 storm 1:05

Hurricane Irma is now a Category 5 storm

  • Hurricane Irma is now a category 5 storm

    Hurricane Irma has maximum sustained winds of 175 mph, says NOAA. Hurricane warnings are in effect for the Leeward Islands and Irma is also expected to affect Puerto Rico & the British and U.S. Virgin Islands on Wednesday.

Hurricane Irma is now a category 5 storm

Hurricane Irma has maximum sustained winds of 175 mph, says NOAA. Hurricane warnings are in effect for the Leeward Islands and Irma is also expected to affect Puerto Rico & the British and U.S. Virgin Islands on Wednesday.

Meta Viers/McClatchy

Related stories from Miami Herald

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Shoppers looking for supplies met with empty shelves at Broward grocery store

View More Video