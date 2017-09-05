More Videos

Pause
    Hurricane Irma has maximum sustained winds of 175 mph, says NOAA. Hurricane warnings are in effect for the Leeward Islands and Irma is also expected to affect Puerto Rico & the British and U.S. Virgin Islands on Wednesday.

Hurricane

Miami Beach offering free sandbags to residents preparing for Hurricane Irma

By Joey Flechas

jflechas@miamiherald.com

September 05, 2017 12:46 PM

The city of Miami Beach is distributing free sandbags to residents this week as Hurricane Irma threatens to affect South Florida.

Officials will be handing out sandbags at 451 Dade Blvd. Residents must show ID and can receive 10 bags per family.

The city will continue to distribute sandbags from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. until supplies are gone or inclement weather forces the distribution to stop.

Multiple local government agencies are urging residents to take storm preparations seriously. Hurricane Irma strengthened Tuesday, becoming the strongest Atlantic hurricane ever recorded outside the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean with sustained winds topping 180 mph.

In a tweet, officials advised residents to not dump large refuse until after the storm because scheduled debris pickup is full until Friday.

For more information on storm preparations, read the Miami Herald’s guide on everything you need to survive a storm.

