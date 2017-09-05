When will Hurricane Irma make landfall?

It’s a little early to be certain where Hurricane Irma will make landfall, but there’s already a few possibilities.
The British and U.S. Virgin Islands are at risk of landfall as of 2 a.m. Wednesday, soon followed by Puerto Rico by 2 p.m. Wednesday, according to the latest projections by the National Hurricane Center.
A hurricane warning is already in effect for those areas, which means hurricane conditions are expected within 36 hours.
The Dominican Republic and Guadeloupe fall into the risk zone for landfall in the early morning hours of Thursday and remain at risk until around 2 a.m. Friday. A hurricane watch is in place in those areas, according to NHC.
The Turks and Caicos Islands fall directly into the National Hurricane Center’s predicted path early Friday, and have also fallen under a hurricane watch as of NHC’s 11 a.m. Tuesday projections.
The Bahamas and Cuba are at risk for landfall during the day Friday, extending into early Sunday. That’s when the Florida Keys and South Florida become most at risk for landfall – in the early hours of Sunday.
After that, projections for Irma get messier. It’s unclear if the storm will veer north through east, west or central Florida, but it’s becoming increasingly unlikely that the storm will miss Florida completely. From there, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Maryland appear most at risk before the storm either dies out or steers itself back into the Atlantic.
