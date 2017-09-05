President Donald Trump wants to sell his mansion on the Caribbean island of St. Martin for $16.9 million. Hurricane Irma is heading straight for it.
Hurricane Irma is heading straight for Trump’s Caribbean mansion

By Nicholas Nehamas

September 05, 2017 10:55 AM

President Donald Trump doesn’t just have to worry about safeguarding the nation ahead of Hurricane Irma.

Trump owns a multi-million dollar mansion on the Caribbean island of St. Martin — and Category 5 Irma is heading straight for it.

A hurricane warning is in effect for St. Martin — a French dependency about 230 miles east of Puerto Rico — and other nearby islands, meaning tropical storm-force winds could arrive within the next 24 to 36 hours.

Trump owns the 11-bedroom gated mansion through a trust set up to avoid conflict of interests during his presidency. The trust has been trying to offload the beachfront property for months. In August, its listing price was slashed from $28 million to $16.9 million, according to the Washington Post. (Ethics experts have worried a buyer could seek to curry favor with Trump by overpaying.)

In his financial disclosure forms, Trump said he rents the mansion out, pegging its value between $25 million and $50 million. The five-acre estate is named le Château des Palmiers (“Castle of the Palms”) and comes equipped with a tennis court, marble floors and gold curtains, the Post reported.

The president also owns several properties in South Florida that could sustain damage during a major storm, including his Mar-a-Lago resort and Trump National Doral golf course.

The Trump Organization did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

