What last-minute storm supplies can I get delivered?

Jacquie Stephens has lived through too many South Florida storms to face hurricane shopping at Publix or Costco again.

“Shopping there during a storm is very Lord of the Flies,” said Stephens, a Philadelphia native who moved to South Florida 35 years ago. “People will fight you for those last rolls of toilet paper and bread. You see accidents in the parking lot from people fighting over a space and then they send their kids inside to sit on water.”

So as Hurricane Irma bears down on the U.S. mainland and local stores see their H20 shelves running bare, Stephens turned to an option only possible in the digital age: Amazon.

By Friday at the latest, two pallets of bottled water plus cleaning supplies, canned vegetables and granola bars should arrive at her West Palm Beach home, which she shares with her husband and six dogs. All for $68.

“If there’s an easier way to do it, and to keep us off the road and out of traffic, I’m willing to try it,” Stephens said.

On social media, many Florida residents say they, too, are using an alternative to the grocery-store hurricane run: ordering emergency supplies online while there is still time for mail workers to deliver them.

Shoppers line up at a Costco in Davie as Hurricane Irma bears down on South Florida on Tuesday morning. The line wrapped around the building an hour before opening. Miami Herald Amy Lipman

Irma’s increasing threat to the United States spurred South Floridians to hit local stores on Labor Day to stock up on hurricane supplies, depleting shelves of drinking water and canned foods.

If you are stocking up on supplies to prepare for Hurricane #Irma, remember Amazon has food and water to deliver even when stores run out. pic.twitter.com/KJiaWUyvvJ — Tyler Von Harten (@TVHWX) September 4, 2017

Folks prepping for #Irma remember: If Publix etc is out of water & needed items, Amazon Prime/Prime Pantry has H2O, canned goods, etc. — Jacquie Smolak (@Jazmo0712) September 4, 2017

Pro tip: you can order water on @amazon.com and it will be at your house before Irma (unless someone steals it.) — Monica Rodriguez (@Monicalynn850) September 5, 2017

Amazon, which offers a two-day Prime delivery service, is selling hurricane supplies — though some were at a steep markup. One seller was offering packs of water for nearly $40, while others were selling bottles for upwards of $20. Price gouging during emergencies is illegal under Florida law.

When asked if the state’s anti-price gouging law would apply to an Amazon vendor based outside of Florida, Attorney General Pam Bondi spokesman Whitney Ray said, “If a business is selling an essential commodity to persons who are using it in Florida as a result of the emergency, the business may be subject to Florida's price gouging law.”

Amazon did not respond to a request for comment about the high prices some of its sellers are currently charging for supplies.

@Nestle is charging $40 for a case of water on @amazon amidst #Harvey and #Irma - how do you sleep at night? pic.twitter.com/JMiYTkNE9a — Alex Moss (@RCCLMoss) September 5, 2017

Florida is prepping for Irma. Hey, @amazon, does it make you feel good to jack up prices to people under duress? Slimeballs. #Scum pic.twitter.com/A0fgi8M4a3 — dj shelley shell (@OWUTOWNIE) September 5, 2017

So it appears that @amazon is charging $22 for a case of water that I paid $4 for yesterday at @Target . Irma on its way and they're banking pic.twitter.com/B4ML6HSKh2 — Geek With Muscles (@geekwithmuscles) September 4, 2017

Area stores are already working to restock supplies before storm conditions are expected to hit Friday. A manager at the Sunset Harbour Publix in Miami Beach told shoppers Monday that the store expected to replenish its supplies of water the next day for those who wanted to purchase more.

Tyler Von Harten, an undergraduate meteorology student at Florida State University, said he urged his South Florida family to stock up online.

“I knew there would be a mad rush to the store and you might literally go to five or six different stores to get what you need,” Von Harten said. “That could take hours of valuable preparation time.”