More Videos

Hurricane Irma is now a category 5 storm 1:05

Hurricane Irma is now a category 5 storm

Pause
Satellite imagery shows Irma approaching Leeward Islands 0:37

Satellite imagery shows Irma approaching Leeward Islands

Satellite view of Hurricane Irma's eye as it ravages through the Atlantic 1:05

Satellite view of Hurricane Irma's eye as it ravages through the Atlantic

Hurricane Hunters make first pass through Irma 1:02

Hurricane Hunters make first pass through Irma

How Hurricane Irma could affect Sunday's Dolphins-Buccaneers matchup 0:59

How Hurricane Irma could affect Sunday's Dolphins-Buccaneers matchup

Shoppers looking for supplies met with empty shelves at Broward grocery store 1:06

Shoppers looking for supplies met with empty shelves at Broward grocery store

Watch Hurricane Irma's development as it grows to category 5 1:13

Watch Hurricane Irma's development as it grows to category 5

Hurricane Irma is now a Category 5 storm 1:05

Hurricane Irma is now a Category 5 storm

Satellite image shows lightning intensifying in Irma's eyewall 0:35

Satellite image shows lightning intensifying in Irma's eyewall

In Photos: Miami prepares for the worst with Hurricane Irma 0:50

In Photos: Miami prepares for the worst with Hurricane Irma

  • Frustrated customer cannot find water because of Hurricane Irma

    Raquel Ferreiro is frustrated at the lack of water at a department store due to Hurricane Irma in Miami, Florida on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017.

Raquel Ferreiro is frustrated at the lack of water at a department store due to Hurricane Irma in Miami, Florida on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. C.M. Guerrero / Edited by Matias J. Ocner Miami Herald Staff
Raquel Ferreiro is frustrated at the lack of water at a department store due to Hurricane Irma in Miami, Florida on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. C.M. Guerrero / Edited by Matias J. Ocner Miami Herald Staff

Hurricane

What last-minute storm supplies can I get delivered?

By Elizabeth Koh and Nicholas Nehamas

ekoh@miamiherald.com

September 05, 2017 9:50 AM

Jacquie Stephens has lived through too many South Florida storms to face hurricane shopping at Publix or Costco again.

“Shopping there during a storm is very Lord of the Flies,” said Stephens, a Philadelphia native who moved to South Florida 35 years ago. “People will fight you for those last rolls of toilet paper and bread. You see accidents in the parking lot from people fighting over a space and then they send their kids inside to sit on water.”

So as Hurricane Irma bears down on the U.S. mainland and local stores see their H20 shelves running bare, Stephens turned to an option only possible in the digital age: Amazon.

By Friday at the latest, two pallets of bottled water plus cleaning supplies, canned vegetables and granola bars should arrive at her West Palm Beach home, which she shares with her husband and six dogs. All for $68.

“If there’s an easier way to do it, and to keep us off the road and out of traffic, I’m willing to try it,” Stephens said.

On social media, many Florida residents say they, too, are using an alternative to the grocery-store hurricane run: ordering emergency supplies online while there is still time for mail workers to deliver them.

costco
Shoppers line up at a Costco in Davie as Hurricane Irma bears down on South Florida on Tuesday morning. The line wrapped around the building an hour before opening.
Miami Herald Amy Lipman

Irma’s increasing threat to the United States spurred South Floridians to hit local stores on Labor Day to stock up on hurricane supplies, depleting shelves of drinking water and canned foods.

Amazon, which offers a two-day Prime delivery service, is selling hurricane supplies — though some were at a steep markup. One seller was offering packs of water for nearly $40, while others were selling bottles for upwards of $20. Price gouging during emergencies is illegal under Florida law.

When asked if the state’s anti-price gouging law would apply to an Amazon vendor based outside of Florida, Attorney General Pam Bondi spokesman Whitney Ray said, “If a business is selling an essential commodity to persons who are using it in Florida as a result of the emergency, the business may be subject to Florida's price gouging law.”

Amazon did not respond to a request for comment about the high prices some of its sellers are currently charging for supplies.

Related stories from Miami Herald

Area stores are already working to restock supplies before storm conditions are expected to hit Friday. A manager at the Sunset Harbour Publix in Miami Beach told shoppers Monday that the store expected to replenish its supplies of water the next day for those who wanted to purchase more.

Tyler Von Harten, an undergraduate meteorology student at Florida State University, said he urged his South Florida family to stock up online.

“I knew there would be a mad rush to the store and you might literally go to five or six different stores to get what you need,” Von Harten said. “That could take hours of valuable preparation time.”

More Videos

Hurricane Irma is now a category 5 storm 1:05

Hurricane Irma is now a category 5 storm

Pause
Satellite imagery shows Irma approaching Leeward Islands 0:37

Satellite imagery shows Irma approaching Leeward Islands

Satellite view of Hurricane Irma's eye as it ravages through the Atlantic 1:05

Satellite view of Hurricane Irma's eye as it ravages through the Atlantic

Hurricane Hunters make first pass through Irma 1:02

Hurricane Hunters make first pass through Irma

How Hurricane Irma could affect Sunday's Dolphins-Buccaneers matchup 0:59

How Hurricane Irma could affect Sunday's Dolphins-Buccaneers matchup

Shoppers looking for supplies met with empty shelves at Broward grocery store 1:06

Shoppers looking for supplies met with empty shelves at Broward grocery store

Watch Hurricane Irma's development as it grows to category 5 1:13

Watch Hurricane Irma's development as it grows to category 5

Hurricane Irma is now a Category 5 storm 1:05

Hurricane Irma is now a Category 5 storm

Satellite image shows lightning intensifying in Irma's eyewall 0:35

Satellite image shows lightning intensifying in Irma's eyewall

In Photos: Miami prepares for the worst with Hurricane Irma 0:50

In Photos: Miami prepares for the worst with Hurricane Irma

  • Hurricane Hunters make first pass through Irma

    A WP-3D Orion aircraft made the first hurricane hunter pass through Hurricane Irma on Sunday, September 3, getting a first hand look at the storm as it edges toward the Caribbean.

Hurricane Hunters make first pass through Irma

A WP-3D Orion aircraft made the first hurricane hunter pass through Hurricane Irma on Sunday, September 3, getting a first hand look at the storm as it edges toward the Caribbean.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Shoppers looking for supplies met with empty shelves at Broward grocery store

View More Video