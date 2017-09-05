Last week, this sign at the Northwest 95th Street and Interstate 95 Chevron advertised $2.19 per gallon of regular.
Last week, this sign at the Northwest 95th Street and Interstate 95 Chevron advertised $2.19 per gallon of regular. David J. Neal dneal@MiamiHerald.com
Last week, this sign at the Northwest 95th Street and Interstate 95 Chevron advertised $2.19 per gallon of regular. David J. Neal dneal@MiamiHerald.com

Hurricane

Harvey drove up gas prices. And Irma likely will keep them up

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

September 05, 2017 9:02 AM

As predicted, Harvey’s flooding of Houston rocketed gas prices in Florida by 33 cents a gallon. The twist — of the economic knife — is that’s where gas prices stand as Floridians fill tanks and gas cans amid Hurricane Irma’s potential threat.

Gas prices in Florida are up to an average of $2.64 per gallon of regular gas, with $2.69 in Miami and Fort Lauderdale, according to AAA. The closing of East Texas refineries and shipping routes turning impassable during Harvey’s hit created a supply drop reflected in pump prices.

Stations that had gas at $2.19 per gallon along the Northwest Seventh Avenue corridor on Aug. 28 sold it at $2.59 or $.2.69 by Saturday morning — if they had it. A run on gas left a Chevron station at Northwest 103rd Street and Interstate 95 dry. The Valero station at the corner of Northwest Seventh Street and 17th Avenue, next to Marlins Park, crept up to $2.49 until about 9 p.m. Friday, when it jumped to $2.73.

“Gas prices are reaching a point where they should begin to plateau,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA — The Auto Club Group. “Wholesale prices are finally showing weakness, which will relieve upward pressure on the retail side. Unfortunately, for motorists in the southeastern U.S., they may not see prices move lower until Hurricane Irma is long gone.”

Separately, as Hurricane Irma continues to move toward Florida, the state attorney general’s office announced that its anti-gouging hotline, 866-9-NOSCAM (1-866-966-7226), has been activated.

The attorney general’s office reminds that “Section 501.160 Florida Statute states that during a state of emergency, it is unlawful to sell, lease, offer to sell, or offer for lease essential commodities, dwelling units, or self-storage facilities for an amount that grossly exceeds the average price for that commodity during the 30 days before the declaration of the state of emergency, unless the seller can justify the price by showing increases in its costs or market trends.”

Violators can be fined $1,000 per violation, up to $25,000 for multiple violations within 24 hours. Also, those selling goods and services without an occupational license commit a second-degree misdemeanor.

IMG_20161005_133513
The massively jacked up prices at a Pines Boulevard gas station Oct. 5, 2016 with Hurricane Matthew approaching. After this photo was posted to Twitter, the station stripped prices from the sign. The state attorney general’s office has activated its anti-gouging hotline.
David J. Neal dneal@MiamiHerald.com

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Shoppers looking for supplies met with empty shelves at Broward grocery store

Shoppers looking for supplies met with empty shelves at Broward grocery store 1:06

Shoppers looking for supplies met with empty shelves at Broward grocery store
Irma becomes powerful Category 5 0:31

Irma becomes powerful Category 5
How Hurricane Irma could affect Sunday's Dolphins-Buccaneers matchup 0:59

How Hurricane Irma could affect Sunday's Dolphins-Buccaneers matchup

View More Video