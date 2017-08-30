Tropical Storm Irma forms in east Atlantic

Tropical Storm Irma began its westward track across the Atlantic Wednesday, becoming the ninth named storm of an increasingly busy hurricane season.
While it’s too early to tell what threat Irma may pose to Florida or the U.S. Coast, the storm has the potential to gain significant strength as it crosses warm tropical Atlantic waters — sea surface temperatures are more than 2°F above normal — and encounters weak wind shear that can smother storms. The air is also packed with moisture that can keep the storm well-fueled.
In their 11 a.m. advisory, forecasters said sustained winds had reached 50 mph as the storm moved to the northwest at 13 mph about 420 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands off Africa’s west coast. The storm could gain enough intensity to become a hurricane by Friday, they said.
A high pressure ridge in the east Atlantic is expected to steer Irma west over the next few days. The storm could begin to turn to the southwest as the ridge builds in that direction, forecasters said. While regional models have the storm tracking more to the northwest, forecasters relied more heavily on global models pointing south. It’s expected to take about a week to cross the Atlantic.
