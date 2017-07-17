Brewing Caribbean storm could become tropical cyclone in two days

A low pressure system churning across the Caribbean has about a 50 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone over the next two days, National Hurricane Center forecasters said Monday.
The system, located about 750 miles east of the Windward Islands and moving west at about 15 mph, had no defined center early Monday but was expected to encounter conditions that could help it intensify. Monday morning forecasters gave the system a 50 percent chance of forming over the next two days and planned to send a hurricane hunter later in the day for a closer look.
Even if no cyclone forms, the system is expected to dump heavy rain on the Lesser Antilles. After two days, forecasters say the system will likely weaken again as conditions become less hospitable.
A second system with lower odds of forming is also brewing in the Central Atlantic. Forecasters says there's about a 20 percent chance that storm, located about 800 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands off Africa’s west coast, will become a tropical cyclone.
