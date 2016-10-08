With hundreds of thousands in need, Miami-Dade mayor heads to Haiti to help plan response

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Giménez and Board of County Commissioners Jean Monestime boarded an American Airlines flight Saturday morning to Haiti where they plan to meet with Haitian government officials to help them better plan an aid response.
“We’ve been getting information second-hand and we’re reaching out to the Haitian government so that they can tell us exactly how they would like for us to formulate our help,” Monestime said. “We understand a lot of people are rushing to bring help to Haiti without a real assessment as to what the needs are.”
Monestime, who has had a coalition of Haitian-Americans and non-Haitians meeting in his office over the Hurricane Matthew’s impact in Haiti, said the county wants to avoid a repeat of what happened in the aftermath of the Jan. 12, 2010 earthquake.
“A lot of people sent stuff that basically didn’t go anywhere,” he said. “It sat there in customs and didn’t get out, and wasted. We don’t want that to happen this time.”
The Haitian government has said that it estimates more than 350,000 people are in need of urgent help in Hurricane Matthew’s wake. It has said the official death count so far is 271, but that number will rise as it continues its verification of deaths and get into some of the regions that were hard-hit and cut off because of impassable roads and down cell phone service. The country’s biggest cell phone provider, Digicel, announced Friday via Twitter that cell phone service had been re-established in the hard-hit Grand’ Anse region.
Monestime said in the six hours that he and Giménez will spend in Haiti, they plan to speak to some of the local leaders and central government officials on how Miami-Dade County, which is partly home to the fastest growing Haitian-American community, can better help.
Monestime, who was born in Haiti, is from the country’s northwest region, which also took a battering during Hurricane Matthew’s passage Tuesday and Wednesday.
Haiti’s central government has said that it, too, wants to avoid a repeat of 2010 when a flood of non-governmental organizations, or NGOs, arrived in the country and set up medical tents and other aid distribution sites around the capital without input from the government.
This time around, it wants the aid response coordinated through the central government in order for it to get where it’s needed most. Local mayors and municipal representatives, however, are complaining that the central government is moving too slowly and storm victims are becoming increasingly frustrated as shelters run out of food.
Some, like Les Cayes Mayor Jean-Gabriel Fortuné, have decided to take matters into their own hands. Fortuné on Friday announced that his flood-prone, severely damaged city on the country’s southern tip will be coordinating its aid donations with he Gaskov Clergé Foundation.
“The Gaskov Clergé Foundation has been appointed to receive funds on behalf of the population of Les Cayes and to facilitate all relief efforts with Haitians living abroad,” the foundation quoted the mayor as saying in a press release.
More help is on the way to Haiti. The U.S. Agency for International Development said it is airlifting more than 480 metric tons of relief supplies to Haiti including 40,000 blankets, 20,000 hygiene kits, nearly 18,700 kitchen sets and 3,500 rolls of heavy duty plastic sheeting for emergency shelter needs.
The supplies, transported aboard five cargo planes, are expected to benefit up to 100,000 people.
The agency also said it's continuing to assess the damage on behalf of the Haitian government. On Thursday, USAID conducted a 3-1/2 hour aerial assessment of the most affected regions aboard a U.S. Coast Guard aircraft. The team flew over Haiti's southwest peninsula and observed significant damage to houses, public buildings and roads due to heavy rains in the Sud region, as well as severe flood damage in Grand'Anse.
