What’s happening with Hurricane Matthew right now

As Hurricane Matthew spins off the coast of Florida, here is the latest:
IN SOUTH BEACH
7:30 a.m.: Friday at dawn found few Matthew effects.
Sand bags by store doors remained dry. The normal man made lights preceded the sun. Cars rolled briskly up and down Alton Road past the usual open establishments.
Thursday night's winds blew strong enough to put difficulty into opening some high rise balcony doors, but not strong enough to harm the spider web connecting a 17th Street sign with some tree branches hanging over a sidewalk.
Other than more leaves and branches in the streets and no cafe tables on the sidewalks, little appeared different in South Beach from any morning earlier this week.
_ DAVID J. NEAL
IN PALM BEACH COUNTY
7:05 a.m.: Juno Beach seems to have been largely spared from Matthew's wrath.
No obvious signs of destruction could be seen before sunrise, save for some Palm fronds scattered about.
Electricity also was available throughout the night for most.
Just a light rain continued throughout the morning and wind gusts died down.
-- NANCY SAN MARTIN
IN THE SHELTERS
7 a.m.: More than 22,000 people in Florida are riding out the storm in 147 shelters in 33 counties. The numbers:
Palm Beach County - 7,300
Broward - 2,500
Dade - 800
Other big ones:
Duval - 2,000
Saint Lucie - 1,900
Martin - 1,500
Brevard - 1,400
Indian River - 1,300
_ KRISTEN M. CLARK
POWER OUTAGES
6:30 a.m.: As Hurricane Matthew lashed across South Florida late Thursday and into Friday, more than 107,000 customers in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties were left in the dark.
But by 5 a.m. Friday, power was returning to many.
The majority of those affected lived in Palm Beach County, where 52,500 Florida Power & Light customers were without power as of 5 a.m. Friday.
In Broward County, 9,140 had lost power while another 8,040 were without electricity in Miami-Dade, the utility reported. All told, 69,680 FPL customers were without power in the three-county area Friday morning.
The numbers of customers without power kept rising Thursday and early Friday — from about 12,000 in the late afternoon among the three counties to more than 107,000 at 3 a.m. Friday. At the same time, thousands of customers had their power restored throughout the night and into the morning.
— NICHOLAS NEHAMAS
