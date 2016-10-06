Hurricane

October 6, 2016 12:16 PM

When the worst winds will arrive in South Florida

Miami Herald Staff

Barring a wiggle or a wobble, South Florida may avoid the most powerful winds of Category 4 Hurricane Matthew — but tropical storm winds and hurricane-force gusts remain probable for much of the areas.

Here’s when the strongest sustained winds are expected to arrive, according to the National Weather Service’s Miami office. Stronger gusts associated with rain bands are also possible.

Hurricane winds (74+ mph):

Miami-Dade: None forecast.

Broward County: None forecast, but potential from 9 p.m. tonight - 3 AM Friday if tracks shifts west

Palm Beach County: 9 p.m. tonight— 6 a.m. Friday

Tropical storm winds (39+ mph):

Miami-Dade County: 3 p.m. today — 1 a.m. Friday (most likely in the north and coastal areas).

Broward County: 3 p.m. today — 3 a.m. Friday.

Palm Beach County: 3 p.m. today — 8 a.m. Friday

Hendry/Glades/Interior Collier/Lake Okeechobee: 8 p.m. today — 8 a.m. Friday, ending earlier in Collier County

