Hurricane Matthew weakens slightly, now Cat 4 storm moving west

Hurricane Matthew weakened early Saturday and is now a Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds near 155 mph and higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center in Miami reported in its most recent advisory.
In their 8 a.m. report, NHC forecasters said Matthew was located about 365 miles south of Port-Au-Prince, Haiti and moving west at 7 mph. Hurricane-force winds extend 45 miles from Matthew’s center.
The storm is expected to turn toward the west-northwest later today, followed by a turn toward the north-northwest on Sunday.
Eye of #Matthew is 15 nm in diameter. Maximum sustained winds of 155 mph, a dangerous Category 4 #hurricane https://t.co/T8bABTTyjI pic.twitter.com/XrUJJmIsby— NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) October 1, 2016
Forecasters said the storm’s eye had become “a little less distinct,” suggesting that the hurricane is no longer intensifying. But Matthew is expected to remain a powerful hurricane through the weekend.
A hurricane watch, anticipating sustained winds of 74 mph or higher in the next 48 hours, has been issued for Jamaica as Matthew is forecast to move across the central Caribbean Sea today and approach Jamaica late Sunday. Hurricane conditions are possible in Jamaica on Monday, NHC forecasters said.
In Haiti, from the southern border with the Dominican Republic to Port-Au-Prince, forecasters said tropical storm conditions with sustained winds of up to 73 mph are possible by late Sunday.
The storm also is expected deliver significant rainfall, with 10 to 15 inches and isolated maximum amounts of 25 inches expected across Jamaica and southern and southwestern Haiti — raising the risk of life-threatening flash floods and mudslides.
As Matthew moves over Jamaica and Cuba during the next 72 hours, the storm is expected to weaken. But because forecasters are uncertain how much shear Matthew will encounter once it moves north of Cuba, new predictions show little strengthening after the storm reaches the Atlantic.
.@NOAA #HurricaneHunters are flying into Major #Hurricane #Matthew, what do researchers want to learn? https://t.co/5lchubsGHS pic.twitter.com/7X4HsZF6uW— NOAA AOML (@NOAA_AOML) September 30, 2016
Average NHC forecaster errors are around 175 miles at Day 4 of the storm, and 230 miles at Day 5.
“Therefore, it is too soon to rule out possible hurricane impacts from Matthew in Florida,” the NHC’s 5 a.m. advisory read.
The NHC is scheduled to issue its next complete advisory at 11 a.m.
