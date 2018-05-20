Sunday's Flood Watch areas
South Florida under a flood watch as heavy rain drenches roads

By David J. Neal

May 20, 2018 08:19 AM

The Sunday dawn, obscured by unceasing rain, throws a gray light on a South Florida suffering power outages and under a flood watch until 11 a.m.

Though the National Weather Service Flood Watch covers all of South Florida — Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties — an urban and small stream flood advisory is in effect for southern Broward and northern Miami-Dade until 9:15 a.m.

In Hollywood, water already is pooling on both sides of Interstate 95 along Sheridan street, slowing cars in the area. Several cars were reported stalled along Stirling Road and I-95. Hallandale Beach Fire Rescue reports crews are working on pumps to reduce the flooding that's already struck parts of the city.

According to FPL's Power Tracker, 6,081 Broward homes are without power, with 836 powerless in Miami-Dade and 119 in Palm Beach County.

Expect the rain to continue through Sunday and Monday. The chance of rain, according to the NWS forecast, doesn't dip under 50 percent until Monday night.

