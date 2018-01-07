The cold is leaving South Florida — but so are the blue skies

We hope you enjoyed Sunday’s chamber-of-commerce weather — bright sunshine, cobalt skies, balmy temperatures streaked with easy breezes. Tweet out all the taunting photos you can to your friends up north.
Because on Monday, it all comes to an end in South Florida.
By Sunday night and Monday morning, the National Weather Service said, the showers will start. And by Tuesday, they’ll be full-blown thunderstorms.
Rain chance on Monday is 40 percent, rising to 70 percent on Tuesday.
Never miss a local story.
The rainy pattern will continue until next weekend.
In addition, a rip current advisory will remain in effect through Monday evening in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.
The good news: The cold spell is over.
“Hold on, Miami. It’s coming,” CBS4 meteorologist Liz Horton tweeted on Sunday about the warmer temperatures.
The warming trend will stick around through the week, with highs in the mid-70s before topping out at 79 on Friday.
Comments