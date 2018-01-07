Canadian snowbirds bathe in the sunlight as the rough surf crashes against the shoreline. The temperature in Quebec, Canada at that moment was -1. Whipping winds and a temperature of 71 degrees brought snowbirds and tourists to Hollywood beach for a bit of sun and some heavy surf on Jan. 7, 2018.
Canadian snowbirds bathe in the sunlight as the rough surf crashes against the shoreline. The temperature in Quebec, Canada at that moment was -1. Whipping winds and a temperature of 71 degrees brought snowbirds and tourists to Hollywood beach for a bit of sun and some heavy surf on Jan. 7, 2018. CARL JUSTE cjuste@miamiherald.com
Canadian snowbirds bathe in the sunlight as the rough surf crashes against the shoreline. The temperature in Quebec, Canada at that moment was -1. Whipping winds and a temperature of 71 degrees brought snowbirds and tourists to Hollywood beach for a bit of sun and some heavy surf on Jan. 7, 2018. CARL JUSTE cjuste@miamiherald.com

Weather

The cold is leaving South Florida — but so are the blue skies

By Glenn Garvin

ggarvin@miamiherald.com

January 07, 2018 04:15 PM

UPDATED 9 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

We hope you enjoyed Sunday’s chamber-of-commerce weather — bright sunshine, cobalt skies, balmy temperatures streaked with easy breezes. Tweet out all the taunting photos you can to your friends up north.

Because on Monday, it all comes to an end in South Florida.

By Sunday night and Monday morning, the National Weather Service said, the showers will start. And by Tuesday, they’ll be full-blown thunderstorms.

Rain chance on Monday is 40 percent, rising to 70 percent on Tuesday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The rainy pattern will continue until next weekend.

In addition, a rip current advisory will remain in effect through Monday evening in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

The good news: The cold spell is over.

“Hold on, Miami. It’s coming,” CBS4 meteorologist Liz Horton tweeted on Sunday about the warmer temperatures.

The warming trend will stick around through the week, with highs in the mid-70s before topping out at 79 on Friday.

They picked up luggage at the airport baggage claim. That was the problem

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Florida man carries frozen iguana

    In this video shared by Jenna Isola, a man carries a frozen iguana near Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Florida man carries frozen iguana

Florida man carries frozen iguana 0:21

Florida man carries frozen iguana
Storm brings snow to places on East Coast that haven't seen it in years 1:45

Storm brings snow to places on East Coast that haven't seen it in years
Snow in Tallahassee 1:11

Snow in Tallahassee

View More Video