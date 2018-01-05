Wind chill and frost advisories in effect for parts of South Florida

A frost advisory and a wind chill advisory, two things that might as well be a foreign language for places south of a southern accent, remain in effect until 9 a.m. Friday for various parts of South Florida and Southwest Florida.
The National Weather Service’s frost advisory covers the inland parts of Miami-Dade and Broward counties including the Miccosukee Reservation and Homestead. Temperatures could dip as low as 33 to 36 degrees.
“Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if uncovered,” the National Weather Service warns.
Translation: bring in the orchids, if you haven’t already done so.
As for the wind chill advisory, that covers Broward County, Palm Beach County and the Collier County coasts.
“Frost bite and hypothermia canoccur if precautions are not taken,” the NWS says. “Make sure you wear a hat and gloves.”
The rest of the state is even colder, with the Panhandle waking up to lows in the temperatures 20s.
By 10 a.m., the weather in South Florida is expected to be sunny and in the 50s. The high should hit around 65 Friday.
The weekend forecast calls for an end to this cold snap. Highs on Saturday should be in the high 60s and on Sunday in the low 70s.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
