Miami hotter than Phoenix? That’s how it feels as heat advisory is issued

Miami is sweltering through what feels like triple-digit temperatures — and it’s not likely to get a break anytime soon.
The National Weather Service issued another heat advisory for parts of Miami-Dade and inland Collier counties from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, a day after the heat index estimated high temperatures up to 111 degrees in parts of South Florida.
And the swelter-weather isn’t going anywhere soon. The feels-like-100 temperatures will be sticking around for the rest of the week, with only a higher chance of storms on the weekend turning down the heat.
Though the actual temperature is expected to peak in the mid-90s Wednesday afternoon, the heat index factors in humidity with the heat to estimate how hot it will feel. According to the index, the weather should feel up to 10 degrees hotter than the mercury reading, from 105 to 110 degrees for cities including Miami, Kendall and Miami Beach.
For comparison, Phoenix, which had a similar temperature forecast Wednesday, has a heat index of 106 degrees predicted in the afternoon. Other than South Florida, heat advisories have been issued in Missouri and Kansas, where the heat index predicts the temperature will feel like 110 to 115 degrees.
Part of the reason for the high apparent temperature in Miami is a high pressure ridge over South Florida, said National Weather Service meteorologist Larry Kelly, as well as a southeast wind that is bringing in moisture to the region.
“That’s what’s making it feel a little hotter than it actually is,” Kelly said. “For the rest of the week we still have high temperatures around.”
High actual temperatures are expected to dip into the low-90s toward the weekend, but what will likely bring down the heat index are the thunderstorms and rain expected around the beginning of next week, Kelly added.
South Florida may see some showers Wednesday moving from the coast inland, though chances hover around 30 percent, according to the weather agency.
The heat advisory warns people to stay indoors in shaded or air-conditioned spaces if possible, and to drink water to stay hydrated.
