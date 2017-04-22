Here comes the rain again as forecasters warn of a thunderous Sunday

The rumored rush of bathers predicted for a Floatopia-styled Floatnik event at Haulover Beach or South Beach are people who aim to get wet Sunday. Most everyone else? Probably not so much. But even the hardiest floaters might want to pay attention to the National Weather Service’s forecast for Sunday.
There is an 80 percent chance of thunderstorms — some heavy — on Sunday in Miami-Dade and Broward. The rain chances increased with Saturday evening’s area of low pressure that flew in from the southwest. The rain chance rises from 70 percent at 6 a.m. to 80 percent at 9 a.m through at least midafternoon around 3 p.m.
Along with the wetness, temperatures will dip into the mid-60s to lower 70s.
That’s the upshot.
The downside is that along with the wind and rain comes a high risk for dangerous rip currents along South Florida’s beaches.
Sorry, Floatniks.
