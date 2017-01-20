Weather

January 20, 2017 6:03 PM

Expect nasty weather to roll through South Florida late Sunday

By Joey Flechas

jflechas@miamiherald.com

Steamy temperatures on Saturday will be followed by severe thunderstorms Sunday as a cold front rolls through South Florida.

After a warm and partly cloudy Saturday with a high of 84 degrees, forecasters at the National Weather Service expect severe weather to arrive with a cold front late Sunday.

With the cooler air comes the threat of winds more than 60 mph, isolated tornadoes, hail and frequent lightning. Once the nasty weather rolls through, lows will begin to dip into the 50s Monday and Tuesday night, with highs in the 70s during the day.

Weather

