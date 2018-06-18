They had breakfast at IHOP by the airport. Then he went to his car and was shot dead.

A man eating a very early morning breakfast at an International House of Pancakes just behind Miami International Airport, walked out to his parked rental car and was shot several times by someone else, likely in a waiting vehicle, police said.
Police said the shooting at 5175 NW 36th St., happened at 3:51 a.m. Monday. No names have been released and police continue to look for the shooter or shooters.
Miami Springs Police Chief Armando Guzman said there is video, but it's grainy and difficult to see clearly. Miami-Dade police have taken over the investigation.
Miami-Dade Det. Alvaro Zabaleta said the victim was a 25-year-old male. He said the man and a woman had gone out and went to the IHOP to grab something to eat. When they were done, the woman went to the bathroom and the man went out to his car. That's when the shooting occurred.
The man was transported to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Zabaleta said other than IHOP employees, the man and the woman were the only two people inside the restaurant at the time. The woman called 911.
The shooting at the Miami Springs IHOP tied up early morning rush hour traffic along busy Northwest 36th Street, a commuter road between Doral and Miami just north of the airport. The roadway was shut down between East Drive and Curtiss Parkway.
Shell casings were littered about the crime scene in the parking lot next to a Holiday Inn Express.
Comments