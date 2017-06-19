Red-light camera ticket? What it will cost depends on where you got it.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:47 FDOT unveils plans to revamp I-95 express lanes Pause 0:21 Overturned boat and trailer snarls traffic on southbound lanes of Palmetto 0:11 Video: Garbage truck plunges from bridge onto park 0:10 Video: Convertible in flames on Miami's Palmetto Expressway 1:23 Extreme commuters go the extra mile to get to work 4:16 81-year-old woman on a coffee run leads police on slow-speed chase 1:44 Amazon Prime Now opens new hub in Wynwood 2:37 Christian Yelich talks about the Marlins' 6-3 win over the Mets 1:13 Kellyanne Conway attends GOP fundraiser in Miami 1:01 Dashcam shows violent bus crash Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email American Traffic Solutions (ATS), the leading road safety camera provider in North America, wants drivers to see this year’s compilation of the worst red-light running crash videos in Florida and realize they are too dangerous to ignore. American Traffic Solutions (ATS)

American Traffic Solutions (ATS), the leading road safety camera provider in North America, wants drivers to see this year’s compilation of the worst red-light running crash videos in Florida and realize they are too dangerous to ignore. American Traffic Solutions (ATS)